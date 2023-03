Discord develops AI-powered chatbots and messaging functions

March 9 (Reuters) – Chat app Discord said Thursday it will introduce a new artificial intelligence feature that can summarize long conversations and add decorations to users’ avatars.

Generative AI, a hot topic in the technology industry, is technology that can generate images, text, or videos in response to prompts.

Startups such as OpenAI and tech giants such as Microsoft (MSFT.O) and Google (GOOGL.O) are developing AI chatbots that can synthesize web information to answer complex searches or write original novels. is introduced or announced.read more

San Francisco-based Discord CEO Jason Citron said at a press conference:

Discord, which allows groups of users to chat via text, video and voice, said it will revamp a bot called Clyde that will use OpenAI technology. Discord users can summon AI-powered Clyde to answer trivia questions, schedule meetings, and recommend playlists, the company says.

latest update

Another AI feature allows users to “remix” their friends’ avatars using generative image models. For example, you can put a crown on a person’s head in their profile picture to celebrate their birthday.

If a user is away from Discord and misses a series of messages, an AI tool will summarize the conversation and allow the user to quickly jump back to part of the message thread to catch up on the discussion. The company says the tool will begin rolling out in a limited number of his Discord groups next week.

Discord also says it will experiment with OpenAI technology to improve existing content management tools that automatically block harmful or unwanted messages from Discord chats. The revamped tool can also flag messages for moderators and understand the context of conversations, the company said.

Reporting by Sheila Dunn of Dallas Editing by Margherita Choi

