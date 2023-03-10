Why AI needs a human-first mindset





Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Getty Images

Business leaders and employees have long talked about how artificial intelligence (AI) will change the future of work. some are good. Some are not. Recently, the development of more sophisticated AI tools has increased the level of discussion on this topic. In addition, breakthroughs have brought conversations into the mainstream, as evidenced by the rapid rise of ChatGPT.

I spoke with Kate O’Neill, bestselling author and founder of KO Insights. He has an interesting perspective on AI not widely held by his senior leaders and executives. Known as “The Tech He’s the Humanist,” Kate believes AI should optimize the human experience, not replace it. She believes companies need to think about how technology can help them achieve their business goals. In particular, leaders should consider the positive and negative impacts of new technologies such as AI on people.

human factors

She often says to her clients:

Kate argues that the role of technology in the future of work is a key challenge to getting right. But the mindset often held by executives and leaders is more concerned with increasing profit and efficiency than with people’s well-being. As a result, the human factor is lost.

Executives and senior management rarely point out publicly the impact of technology on humans. But as more workflows are automated, the anxiety that team members may experience, wondering how they can continue to contribute within the organization, becomes very significant. There is a possibility. When a leader is secretive and hides her actions, refusing to discuss plans and the impact her AI will have on people, severe anxiety and stress can be put on workers.

Kate suggests that we have yet to honestly discuss the potential for AI to replace or replace the workforce.

“We had a very freaked out, ‘hair on fire’ version, and we also had a very negative version of it,” she observed. admits that both of these things happen, so we need to understand what that looks like.

Meaning and AI

Part of the employer-employee conversation should center around team members’ feelings and understanding that they contribute to the organization’s goals. The sense of meaning is what distinguishes humans from animals. In the time people spend at work, meaning is essential to job satisfaction. If workers always think they will be replaced by AI, will it make sense for them?

Conversations about artificial intelligence touch on how technology affects the fabric of society, but Kate also wants to discuss “universal fundamental implications.” It encourages us to look at the organization in the bigger picture so that we can automate processes and remember the notion of meaning.

“I don’t think we were creative enough about the kind of new oversight that these tools would require, especially how to incorporate human nuances and emotional intelligence into the processes they automate,” she said. said.

artificial intelligence bias

As Kate rightly points out, human nuances and emotional intelligence, or lack thereof, affect internal users, customers, and society. For example, she warns that AI lighting tools are limited by the data they work with. These tools are designed to mimic the way humans write, rather than writing like a user.

This has spawned a new debate about “tech ethics” and how to ensure that AI tools are ethically “trained” from unbiased data sources.

For example, AI writing tools trained on biased data can produce racist, sexist, and misogynistic nuanced writing. The tech ethics community is looking at ways to reduce and eliminate this bias. Still, Kate recommends that business owners implement quality control measures to avoid these issues before fully launching his AI product or service.

Publicize about AI

However, not all AI is bad. During her experiments, Kate conducted research using AI writing tools and discovered that overcoming writer’s block increased productivity. “If you have a problem with a sentence, just ask them to start the next one,” she said. It’s just as important as knowing what you want to write.”

Kate O’Neal

Kate O’Neal

Whenever new technology is developed, there is usually a trade-off between convenience and privacy. In the current situation, the general public has no say in this conversation. The general public currently has no say in this debate.

As Kate rightly points out, “We [the general public] I haven’t made that decision. I think law enforcement is making that decision. I think the business is making that decision at the operational efficiency level. They’re not conversations that incorporate the larger public into what they feel are the right risks to take or the right long-term tradeoffs.”

She gives the example of facial recognition, which is no longer used exclusively by law enforcement. Instead, businesses are using facial recognition as a convenience to save mere seconds in payment processes, for example.

Possibilities of AI

However, not all AI is bad. In his personal experimentation, Kate researched using AI writing tools and found that when you overcome writer’s block, AI writing tools improve your productivity. “If you have a problem with a sentence, just ask them to start the next one,” she said. It’s just as important as knowing what you want to write.”

She also points to a Starbucks app that allows users to order drinks while commuting, with artificial intelligence identifying certain aspects. “They studied the customer experience, optimized the business on the barista side and thought of everything possible to optimize the customer experience.”

Clearly, there is still a way to go when it comes to using AI properly. But it seems to me that the company needs more thoughtful conversations before making his 180-degree change. Don’t lose your humanity in the process.

Watch the full interview with Kate O’Neill and Dan Pontefract in the Leadership NOW program below, or listen to your favorite podcast.

________

Pre-order my next book, Work-Life Bloom: How to Nurture a Team That Flourishes, coming out in October.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/danpontefract/2023/03/10/why-a-human-first-mindset-is-needed-for-ai/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos