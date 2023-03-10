How to Calm Your Racing Thoughts at Night





Paying attention to your breathing is important in itself, but incorporating mental exercise is often helpful as well. What works, Drerup says, is that it works on your brain to the point that it’s confusing, but not so much that it interferes with sleep. The next time you find yourself staring at the ceiling, try one of the techniques below. Note that not everything works all the time. So you may have to switch strategies from night to night, Drerup says.

Count backwards. Count backwards from 1,000 while taking slow, long breaths. This requires plenty of engagement, so you won’t be easily pulled away by the idea of ​​racing. Just go back to where you thought you left off and continue the countdown.

Imagine your favorite place. This exercise is a spin-off of the popular guided imagery technique of mindful meditation, practicing focusing your thoughts on an idea or object. Identify Cape Cod’s secluded beaches, childhood libraries, and street coffee shops. Imagine yourself there wherever your happy place is, and pay attention to every detail, engaging all your senses: the blueness of the sky, the texture of the sand, the smell of the sea. It’s involved in every neural pathway to keep other thoughts out, Drelup says.

Do a body scan. You can go head to toe or vice versa. Focus on her body one area at a time and allow her to fully relax before slowly moving on to the next, says Hyde-Nolan. (This technique works very well for me. I rarely reach the opposite end.)

Listen to bedtime stories. My eyes widened when I first heard about this technology. This never works! But for over a year, I’ve turned to it over and over again. You can find free stories on the popular meditation app’s YouTube channel (“Game of Thrones” actor Jerome Flynn on the Calms Tour of New Zealand’s South Island, and Headspace visiting an antique shop on a rainy day with a person named Simon). However, to make powerful choices on your smartphone, you have to pay for a membership, which I reluctantly did (but to me, it was worth it). As with the techniques above, listening to calm stories can help both distract your mind and relax your body, says Hyde-Nolan. increase.

