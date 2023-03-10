Apple releases new classical music streaming app for pre-orders





Apple launches new music streaming service focused on classical music. Based on the 2021 acquisition of Amsterdam-based streamer Primephonic, the new Apple Music Classical app gives Apple Music subscribers access to over 5 million classical music tracks, including new releases of high-quality audio and , offers hundreds of handpicked playlists. According to Apple, there are thousands of exclusive albums and other features such as composer bios and details of major works.

The service was rumored to be nearing completion as it appeared in the latest OS update released to developers, but the exact time of its launch was still unknown.

However, although the app will be announced today, it is currently only available for pre-order on the App Store. The release date is his March 28th at the end of this month. Additionally, this app only supports iOS devices running iOS 15.4 or later at launch.

The company’s decision to target classical music listeners with a standalone app is a differentiator for its Apple Music subscription service, but it’s also due to rival Spotify’s announcement this week that it will use technologies like AI and video-based technology. It’s quite different from the features that included the features we used. Discovery feed.

Instead, Apple Music Classical offers a simple interface for working on classical works. Users can search by composer, work, conductor, or even catalog number to find recordings. These can be streamed in high-quality audio up to 192 kHz/24-bit Hi-Res lossless. Thousands of recordings will also be available in Apple’s immersive spatial audio.

The app also allows users to dive into recordings and read editorial notes and descriptions of key works about the composer. Famous composers get exclusive high-definition digital portraits commissioned by Apple for artists. These were designed using his palette of relevant classic-era colors and artistic references, Apple notes, and more, with more to come. Upon release, portraits of Ludwig van Beethoven, Fredric Chopin and Johann Sebastian Bach will be available.

The service continues to be updated with new music over time.Apple works with classical music artists and music institutions to offer exclusive content and recordings at launch, and will continue to do so in the future. In the meantime, users can follow news and updates regarding app and music releases on the @appleclassical Twitter account.

Apple Music Classical ships as part of your Apple Music subscription at no additional cost. The app is available to subscribers across plans including Individual ($10.99/month), Student ($5.99/month), Family ($16.99/month) plans, and the Apple One Bundle.

The service will be iOS-only at launch, but will support Android “soon” as well as the Apple Music app.

