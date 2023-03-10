



*Due to congestion, a virtual line reservation may be required to enter SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

Nintendo. 2023 Marriott International, Inc. Universal Elements and all related marks TM & 2023 Universal Studios. all rights reserved.

No purchase required. Void where prohibited. For legal residents of the United States, 18 years and older. The Sweepstakes will begin on March 10, 2023 at 12:00 AM PT and will end on April 25, 2023 at 11:59 PM PT. To participate, you must (1) have a Nintendo Account (if you do not have a Nintendo Account, you can register at https://my.nintendo.com/); (2) Go to https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/a838b15ba7ad61c9. (3) Sign in to your Nintendo Account and (4) redeem 10 Platinum His Points for each entry on the My Nintendo SUPER NINTENDO WORLD Family Fun Sweepstakes page (https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/a838b15ba7ad61c9) increase. official rules. One winner will be offered his trip to Universal Studios His Hollywood in Universal City, California for two nights and three days for up to three guests. Travel includes: Round-trip coaching of winner and up to three guests from a major commercial airport (as determined by Universal Studios Hollywood in its sole discretion) near winner’s home to Los Angeles, CA (economy) class air transport. Two (2) nights standard hotel accommodation (single room, quadruple room, room and tax only) at the Sheraton Universal Hotel (or another nearby hotel as determined by Universal Studios Hollywood in its sole discretion). Non-exclusive ground transportation to and from airports and hotels in Los Angeles, California. Each of his two-day general admission tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood theme park will be offered to the winner and up to three guests. For Award Winners who are residents of the State of California, air transportation may be substituted by alternative transportation at Universal Studios Hollywood’s sole discretion. Fair market value of prize is $4,746.00 (actual price may vary by departure date and location). Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Details and restrictions apply. For official rules and prize details, please visit https://www.nintendo.com/events/rules/mynintendo-super-nintendo-world-family-fun-2023-official-sweepstakes. Sponsored by: Nintendo of America Inc., 4600 150th Avenue NE, Redmond, WA 98052.

