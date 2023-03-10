Ooni, Vitamix, Charlotte Tilbury: Product Releases of the Week





There are tons of great products dropping every week and as always, we’ve been here to keep you up to date with the best of them. For the sake of it, we’ve rounded up a short list of our favorite product drops from the last 7 days (trust us, it’s the only list you’ll ever need to keep up to date). these dates).

This week, we’re introducing new iPhone colors, a new blender from Vitamix, and a collaboration between two Nordic design giants, IKEA x Marimekko.

Shop your favorite new releases below.

An Apple drop usually means a new must-have device, but today the tech company is offering a new colorway: The lemonade yellow shade of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus (starting at $799) dropped in price today. Bright colors that will make you smile whether you’re watching TikTok or replying to work emails. You can pre-order now or wait until March 14th to purchase.

Ember has long been keeping our coffee and tea at the perfect temperature, but now it’s starting to branch out into baby products to go after the caffeine-free demographic. We just launched the first self-warming baby bottle, designed to give you perfectly warm milk wherever you are. Warm the bottle to the perfect temperature with a smart warming pack (takes him less than 5 minutes). The thermal structure can keep the milk at the right temperature. Of course, since 2023, it’s also paired with a companion app, so you’ll have nutrition logs, meal reminders and reports for your child’s pediatrician at your fingertips. Pre-order now for $400 and be the first to receive it when it ships March 21st.

Our skin has had a rough winter. If you have pimples that aren’t on your face, you can reach for Starfaces’ new fruit patch. The large size patch contains hydrocolloid and 1% salicylic acid, so it is suitable for pimples, pimples on the buttocks, etc. (Hint: It’s also great if your cluster has a breakout). $13 for a pack of 8.

A home-cooked pizza that tastes like it came straight out of a restaurant’s sizzling oven has long been a quest for chefs in the country, but Oonis is the latest in a series of pizza oven hits during the COVID-19 lockdown. With the brand line, we are one step closer to that. Now on the block he has two new ovens. The first, the Volt 12, is Oonis’ first all-electric indoor/outdoor pizza oven that reaches 850 degrees Fahrenheit in 20 minutes. Then there’s also the Karu 12G, which can use multiple fuel sources (of which he uses 36% less propane than the brand’s previous model) and can make ultra-precise pies straight out of 950-degree heat. increase.

Now that you’ve climbed out of the dead of winter, it’s time to heal and prepare your skin to expose a little more as the weather warms. In a group of 35 people who used the lotion for 8 weeks in a clinical trial, the appearance of cellulite was reduced by 60% and the appearance of stretch marks was similarly reduced.In addition, hyaluronic acid evens out skin texture and locks in moisture gives visible results.

Nalgene has launched a new monochrome collection to complement the recent runway-to-street head-to-toe look. The 32 oz water bottle comes in half a dozen shades including butter, cherry blossom, mocha, cotton, jade and denim, all made from 50% recycled content.

Cuyanas totes look sleek and feel plush thanks to the incredible leather the company uses. Enter Easy Zipper Tote starting at $248. This comes with the added option of a zip top for those who want a little extra security or protection against dropping items when commuting. They have both biscuits and are available in classic, tall and small sizes.

Caraways’ Iconics collection includes gold-handled pots and pans that will forever remain in the company’s lineup, as well as two new items this week. Our highly popular bakeware (both set and a la carte) and tea kettle join the rest of our classic black and white kitchenware to complete your set today.

When your one-serving smoothie mixer can’t quite get through the kale, it may be time to upgrade to a new blender. The Vitamixs Propel range includes the new 510 and 750 machines, built to go through ice and fiber-filled greens as fast as smoothie fruit. The 510 is the entry version with 3 presets for hot soups, frozen treats and smoothies and features a 48 oz capacity container. The 750 is for ambitious creatives in the kitchen thanks to its 64-ounce capacity container that holds salsas, purees and other ingredients.

IKEA is my go-to place for extra pillowcases, cutting boards and the occasional meatball treat, but now Ikea has teamed up with another Nordic icon to bring bright color to every corner of the house. has partnered with legendary Finnish design label Marimekko to sell homewares starting at $50 that showcase Marimekko’s delightful graphic aesthetic, including floral and bold line drawings. This collection is inspired by the traditions of saunas in the frigid North, so expect robes, bags, and even the design duo’s sauna his bucket.

Want diffused light but don’t want to carry around a ring light all the time? These Glow Recipe drops are here as a primer to provide a great base for an all-day look, whether you use it under, over, or without makeup. The pore-blurring drops are silica- and silicone-free and also incorporate skin care ingredients to help fight and control sebum.

Girlfriend Collective, monochromatic activewear specialists, has launched Wild Iris, a bright new color to cheer up dark winter mornings. Many of the popular styles in the brand’s compression fabrics and his ripstop woven fabrics, including Tommy Cropped Bra and Compressive High Rise Leggings, are available in new shades. As usual, the sizes are XXS-6XL.

Bouncy shades and shapes for holiday baking and beyond

New season, new Le Creuset collection. The traditional cookware line’s new spring collection includes six new shaped cookware and vases in a range of pastel and floral-inspired seasonal colors. Expect mini cocottes with flower lids, vases reminiscent of buds, flower-shaped cakelet molds, and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/cnn-underscored/deals/best-product-launches-2023-03-10 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos