A congressman accuses Google of blocking news sites as executives testify before the committee.





Google Canada executives told the Commons committee on Friday after deciding last month to block some Canadian users from viewing news content on the company’s site in response to the government’s proposed online news law. participated in the hot seat of

Sabrina Jeremiah, head of Google Canada, told lawmakers on the House Heritage Committee that the decision was just a “test” and that the company is looking for ways to adapt to the provisions of Bill C-18. It is currently being passed through parliament, he said.

“I can’t imagine being able to link in the same way as before,” she said. “Because of this uncertainty, tests have been performed. These are tests, not product decisions.”

That didn’t seem to satisfy the MPs who posed tough questions to Jeremiah throughout the committee’s hearings.

WATCH | MP Spoils Google Executives

Google Canada Vice President and Country Manager Sabrina Jeremiah answers questions from Conservative MP Kevin Waugh about Google’s recent move to block news links for some users in Canada at a committee meeting I’m here.

Conservative MP Kevin Waugh asked why the company did not notify Canadians that it would block news links before conducting the test.

“I didn’t say I was blocking. I just did it arbitrarily,” he said.

Jeremiah said it’s normal practice to run product tests without public notice.Waugh said he doesn’t think it’s fair to Canadians.

“I think you’re over the limit,” he said.

The Online News Act, known as Bill C-18, requires companies such as Meta, which owns Google and Facebook, to negotiate compensation for Canadian media companies republishing content on their platforms.

Last month, Google announced it was temporarily limiting access to news content to less than 4% of its Canadian users as it evaluated possible responses to legislation. The test was said to be carried out for him over a period of 5 weeks. The CBC confirmed on Friday that the blocking will end next week.

Jeremiah was scheduled to attend the committee on Monday, but technical issues delayed the meeting.

Google Canada’s Sabrina Geremia will appear via videoconference as a witness before the Standing Committee of the Canadian Heritage Hearings on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Parliament Hill, Ottawa. The Commission is investigating her Google response to Bill C-18. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Many MPs voiced their displeasure at the committee, saying they felt Jeremiah was trying to dodge the questions.

“I think you’re evading it. It’s the duty of Canadians to answer these questions,” Liberal MP Chris Bittle said at one point.

Waugh echoed his sentiments, saying he was “disappointed” by the testimony presented.

“You keep deflecting a lot of questions, but that’s not what Canadians want.

The chairman of the committee, liberal MP Hedy Frye, stepped in many times to insist that Jeremiah answer the questions asked.

Watch | ‘You Are Swearing’: MP Pressures Google Executives for Answers

‘You’re under oath’: MP pressures Google executives to answer news block test Liberal MP Anthony Housefather says Google country manager Sabrina Jeremiah at a committee hearing on Google’s activities asked whether executives were aware of the company’s recent five-week news block test. Link for some Canadian users.

The MP summoned three other Google executives to sit on the committee, including CEO Sundar Pichai, but only Geremia and public policy manager Jason Kee answered questions.

Liberal Congressman Anthony Anthony Housefather told Jeremiah that two American Google executives were subpoenaed to testify alongside Pichai in recent months to lobby for changes to the C-18. I asked if you knew you were in Canada. she said.

“So they are willing to privately lobby against the bill, but they are not going to speak publicly,” Housefather said.

Google representatives submitted their C-18 concerns to the committee in the fall. Jeremiah and Key reiterated some of these concerns again on Friday.

Key said the bill would encourage “clickbait” journalism and favor large news companies over smaller local media outlets.

“We are trying to encourage thoughtful, long-form investigative journalism rather than low-quality journalism,” Key told the commission.

Conservative MP Marilyn Gradu expressed similar concerns, saying the bill could make misinformation and clickbait more prominent online.

However, NDP MP Lindsay Mathyssen challenged Kee on that point.

“Are you saying Google is the source of information about what low quality journalism is?” she asked.

Conservative MP Martin Shields said he agreed the bill missed an opportunity to benefit more local newspapers, but thought Google’s decision to block users was a “mistake”. said that

“You can call it testing, you can call it different things, but that’s not how we perceive it, nor how consumers perceive it,” Shields said. “It’s a tactical negotiation.”

Google says it would rather pay Canadian media through a financial fund than to be regulated by the government.

But News Media Canada, which represents hundreds of digital and print media outlets, said Google’s recent move proves the need for more regulation.

“This heavy-handed unilateral action underlines that there is a significant power imbalance between publishers and platforms that needs to be addressed,” CEO Paul Deegan said in a statement.

The bill is currently awaiting a second round of consideration in the Senate.

