India, US pledge to strengthen ties in technology and innovation





U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimond said Friday that India could become a major supplier of electronic components and hardware to the United States.

Raimondo said he hopes to deepen technology ties with India after signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in New Delhi. She said India could become a supplier for her entire chain of supplies, not just semiconductors, but electronics.

A MoU between India and the US has been signed to establish semiconductor supply chain and innovation partnerships under the framework of the India-US commercial dialogue, which has resumed for the first time in three years.

Just to be clear… this is not about decoupling, it’s about keeping a broader eye on the fact that China is clearly trying to access American technology and use it in its military, and we’re going to have to deal with ourselves and It means that you need to protect your allies. Partner from that event, Raimond added.

The MoU seeks to establish a cooperation mechanism between the two governments on resilience and diversification of the semiconductor supply chain, taking into account the US CHIPS and Science Act and India’s $10 billion semiconductor mission. The CHIPS and Science Act was signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2022 to facilitate funding for America’s semiconductor industry.

India’s ambitions to expand its tech sector are fully aligned with US aspirations and goals to make US supply chains more resilient, said a delegation including executives from 10 US companies. said Raimondo, who heads the

At a meeting in New Delhi, Goyal and Raimondo acknowledged that trade in goods and services between the two countries has nearly doubled since 2014. Both sides welcomed further measures to strengthen commercial cooperation, leverage market potential across multiple sectors, and enable an enabling environment for investment by small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and start-ups.

At the end of the business talks, both sides announced the launch of a new working group on talent, innovation and inclusive growth.

Goyal said the move promotes cooperation on startups, SMEs, skills development and entrepreneurship, including digital and emerging technologies.

Goyal also said the Travel and Tourism Working Group has been relaunched to address new challenges and opportunities to create a stronger Travel and Tourism sector.

The two countries also launched the Standards and Conformance Cooperation Program (Phase III) conducted in partnership with ANSI (American National Standard Institute) on the US side and BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) on the Indian side. standard cooperation.

