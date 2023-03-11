Online news bill sets dangerous precedent, Google tells lawmakers





The meeting was set after Google blocked news articles from appearing in some people’s searches in response to the government’s Bill C-18.

Published March 10, 2023 Last updated 3 hours ago 4 min read

The Online News Act would require Meta, the parent company of Google and Facebook, to enter into commercial agreements with publishers.

OTTAWA MPs from various political parties have banded together to raise issues with Google. On Friday, company representatives appeared before a parliamentary committee to respond to the blocking of some Canadians’ access to news on the company’s platform.

Liberal lawmaker Lisa Hepner accused Google of exploiting its market dominance to try to strengthen the Canadian government before taking oath to witnesses.

Article content

Chris Bittle, Legislative Secretary to the Minister of Heritage, told Google Canada representatives that your actions here today show limited consideration for this democracy, this parliament, and our representatives. rice field.

Google is making a terrible mistake in blocking Canadian news: Trudeau Google CEO, US executive ignores subpoena to appear before House committee

Google Canada’s Vice President and Country Manager, Sabrina Geremia, and Google Canada’s Public Policy Manager, Jason Kee, attended a virtual meeting of the House Heritage Committee on Friday afternoon. This was set after Google blocked news articles from appearing in search results for some people in response to the liberal government’s Bill C-18.

Article content

The Online News Act requires Meta, the parent company of Google and Facebook, to conduct commercial transactions with publishers. Postmedia, publisher of the National Post, supports the bill currently pending in the Senate.

The test, which affected less than 4% of Canadian users, is due to end on March 16, Kee told lawmakers.

Conservative MP Kevin Waugh said 1.2 million Canadians had been shut out. That’s his 4% of the population using Google. And you never told people you were blocking them. you just did it arbitrarily.

In an opening statement, Geremia said there are some very serious problems with the law of Congress that forces Google and Facebook to share revenue with news publishers.

Article content

C-18 put a price on free links to web pages, setting a dangerous precedent that threatens the foundations of the open web and the free flow of information, she said.

Jeremiah said under the bill, platforms would have unlimited financial liability simply by providing free links to the news Canadians are looking for. You should be concerned about the potential negative impact on how you share it with others.

Kee said the company is conducting tests to see the range of potential responses to the bill.

C-18 would fundamentally change the legal framework that provides Canadians with free links to news. The bill is a moving target and I’m not sure it can be linked to news like it is today.

Article content

Google’s opening remarks to the committee said the waivers and eligibility criteria were too broad, the bill did not fully commit to an ethics code for eligibility, and unreasonable timelines and unfair arbitration provisions We outlined a number of concerns about the bill, including that

But members of Congress on the committee were uninterested in hearing Google introduce the bill, instead, after the committee summoned them, the U.S. headquarters, including CEO Sundar Pichai. criticized the company for not sending executives from The company sent only Canadian representatives.

Additionally, Google only sent documents that had already been made public in response to an internal communication request from the Commission. The Commission may, in connection with Canadian Bill C-18, make any internal or Voted to mandate the company to provide external communications. This includes, but is not limited to, those related to testing and blocking Canadian news sites. The commission also asked for a list of all media outlets blocked by Google in Canada.

Article content

Bittle asked the company to expedite the production of these documents. This is completely unacceptable, he said, and may need to speak to legal counsel about any future litigation involving Google.

NDP MP Lindsay Mathyssen pressed Jeremiah as to when these documents would be available and asked Jeremiah if he could commit to providing them by the time the committee returned from the House recess.

Our team is evaluating your request. These things take time, are collaborative, and work on your side, so we can’t talk about deadlines.

Matheson replied:

She also repeatedly asked Geremia if it was Google Canada or the parent company that ordered the tests. Jeremiah did not answer, even though chairman Hedy Frye stepped in to ask her out. Said.

Article content

Waugh agreed with the chairman, saying that he did not get many responses and was very disappointed with your testimony.

In an emailed statement, Minister of Culture and Heritage Pablo Rodriguez said what everyone wants from Google is to negotiate fair deals with the press when they benefit from their work. He said that it was

Google made $279 billion in the last fiscal year, according to a statement, and the CEO alone made about $280 million in 2019, the first fiscal year when Australia introduced a news bargaining code. The total amount paid to the Australian press was $150. a million. That’s the context of what we were talking about here.

