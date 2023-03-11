SIUE Alumni and AI Expert Bill Luan on his days at Microsoft, Google





This week’s episode of Segue explores the lives and work of people on and off campus on Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville’s weekly radio show. Dr. Kevin Leonard, President of the College of Arts and Sciences (CAS), interviews SIUE alumnus Bill Ruan. leader.

He is a senior program manager on Google’s Coral artificial intelligence (AI) platform team, helping the industry adopt AI and machine learning (ML) innovations. Under the auspices of Arts & Issues and the Ann and Earl Lazerson Lecture Series, Luan will be presenting her Thursday, March 16 at 4:30 p.m. I will give a lecture on Opportunity. A room on the Edwardsville campus. He will present a recorded lecture from his home in Seattle and respond to a real-time question and answer session at the end of the presentation.

Luan has been in the technology industry since graduating from SIUE in 1985. Over the past 20 years, he has worked at his Microsoft and his Google, leading product development and managing technology and education programs for industries and developers around the world. He was inducted into his SIUE Alumni Hall of Fame in 2016 as a notable alumnus of his SIUE Graduate School. Luans’ talk will share industry use cases, provide insight into how companies are implementing his AI/ML, and what technological advances researchers and researchers can take advantage of. increase. Educators developing new solutions.

This episode of Segue airs Sunday, March 12th at 9am. Listeners can tune to WSIE 88.7 FM The Sound or siue.edu/wsie.

First, let the audience tell a little bit about themselves. What sparked your interest in computers and software? asks Dean Leonard.

I attended SIUE for engineering from 1980 to 1984, says Luan. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, he continued his studies at school and received a master’s degree in electrical engineering in 1985. After graduating, he joined Owens, Illinois as an engineer for Systems as his first job. His first ten years in the company also worked for Reynold Metals Company and Siemens. I worked as a systems and electrical engineer in manufacturing automation. Work primarily involved designing acquisition and control systems for factories. I worked in a glass and metal factory. So it’s kind of like the field of industrial control. He joined Motorola in the mid-90s, first as a software engineer and later as Product Manager for the PageWriter 2000. It was the era before smart mobile phones. This is how I got started with software. I was immediately asked to join Microsoft and started working as a full-time software developer.

It really appeals to me because it sounds like I started doing what might be considered traditional electrical engineering in a manufacturing process, but then I moved to software development and took a different path. is that so? asks Leonard.

Yes, Ruan says. that’s a great question. A lot of people ask me how I ended up doing so many things related to software when I actually started with the hardware. Sometimes he jokes that he should have studied science. What happened is that from the mid-90s to today, when the computer revolution began, the work of hardware automatically led to software. It has always had to do with computers.

Now you are working in artificial intelligence. Can you tell me exactly what artificial intelligence is? Leonard asks.

AI is the ability of computers and machines to act, think and learn like humans, says Luan. Strictly speaking, AI is a branch of computer science that deals with creating intelligent machines that can learn, reason, and predict.

To highlight the growing application of AI, Luan let the robot tell the story of a friend visiting Silicon Valley. We also discuss his ML model used in the banking sector.

Join WSIE 88.7 The Sound on Sunday, March 12th at 9am to hear the full conversation.

