‘Tissue-on-a-Chip’ Technet Honors for ASU Researchers





Mehdi Nikkhah, Associate Professor of Biomedical Engineering at Arizona State University’s Ira A. Fulton School of Engineering, is one of 95 inventors named 2023 Senior Members of the National Academy of Inventors (NAI) in February. is.

These senior members represent those whom the NAI recognizes annually as rising stars among faculty, scientists, and administrators at its member institutions. They have been successful in the areas of patenting, licensing and commercialization, and have produced technologies that may or have benefited the welfare of society. His Mehdi Nikkhah, Associate Professor of Biomedical Engineering at ASU’s Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering, has been named a senior member of the National Academy of Inventors and is a rising star in his field, thanks to an organization that fights disease. was recognized as -On-chip technology.Photo Credit: Andy DeLisle/ASU Download full image

The 2023 Class of NAI Senior Members represent 50 research universities, government agencies, and non-profit institutions around the world. Senior members are named inventors on over 1,200 issued US patents.

Nikkhah’s honorary nomination came from Michael Kozicki, Professor of Electrical Engineering at the Fulton School and Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors. Nikkhah says Kozick’s work is an inspiration and appreciates his support.

Nikkhah has five issued US patents and five invention disclosures pending. His research interests focus on micro- and nanoscale technologies, innovative biomaterials, and the integration of biology to better understand the mechanisms of human disease progression. He also develops regenerative medicine strategies to treat organ and tissue disorders.

Heather Clark, Director of the Department of Biological and Health Systems Engineering, part of the Fulton School, said: About cancer and other diseases. This honor demonstrates the pioneering nature of his research and its potential to have a profound impact on medicine.

Curiosity and creativity lead Nikkhah to think outside the box.

My passion is establishing an entrepreneurial vision for creating innovative technology platforms to solve complex biomedical engineering problems, says Nikkhah.

His contributions have advanced our understanding of the biological mechanisms of complex diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular disorders. His research centers around tissue-on-a-chip technologies, including artificial microsystems that represent human tissues and organs both structurally and functionally.

Our lab has pioneered the development of the next generation of innovative tissue-on-a-chip technology and organoid models using patient-derived cells or stem cells and advanced biomaterials, says Nikkhah. So far, we have developed numerous disease tissue-on-chip technologies, such as breast and brain tumor-on-chip, heart attack-on-chip, and fibrosis-on-chip.

Nikkhah says he and his team are proud of the organ-on-a-chip technology they designed.

Using these innovative techniques, he says, they were able to uncover and discover new molecular targets or genes that accelerate the spread of diseases such as cancer. A study demonstrated that stromal cells promote tumor invasion by inducing novel genes of interest.

Nikkhah says that his and his team’s work on glioblastoma, an aggressive brain tumor, has led to the discovery of new cell signaling that promotes tumor invasion. These findings may ultimately benefit patient outcomes and survival.

It’s using microengineered tissue-on-a-chip technology to expand its research into other diseases, such as age-related dementia, Niker says. He is also passionate about educating and training the next generation of entrepreneurs from students and academics.

Nikkhah joins eight NAI Senior Members at the Fulton School and 17 NAI Senior Members across ASU, the NAI Sustaining Member Institutions. ASU also has his 13 NAI Fellows, including his five at Fulton School.

The new senior members will be inaugurated at the National Academy of Inventors’ 12th Annual Meeting Senior Member Ceremony on Monday, June 26 in Washington, DC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.asu.edu/20230310-tissueonachip-tech-nets-honor-asu-researcher The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos