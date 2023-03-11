Google Discontinues Chrome Cleanup Tool for Windows Systems





Google says goodbye to applications that allow Chrome users on Windows systems to remove unwanted software.

Cholocate Factory’s Chrome Cleanup Tool, first introduced as a standalone product in 2015 and later integrated into the Chrome browser, has performed over 80 million cleanups in the last eight years.

But with new tools that can protect surfers and the changing threat landscape, Chrome cleanup tools are becoming less and less important. So with the release of Chrome 111 for Windows (and Mac and Linux) this week, the Cleanup app has been wiped out. .

“Starting with Chrome 111, users can request a Chrome Cleanup Tool scan through Safety Check or the[設定のリセットとクリーンアップ]Options will not be available or unavailable,” said Jasika Bawa, product manager at Google. The Chrome Security Team wrote in the post: “Chrome will also remove components that periodically scan Windows machines and prompt users to clean up if anything suspicious is found.”

According to Google’s Unwanted Software Policy, most applications that fall into this category either trick or trick users into installing them, affect users’ systems in unexpected ways, or are difficult to remove. or collect or transmit personal information. user knowledge.

Many users will not miss the Chrome Cleanup Tool. The number of complaints about unwanted software on Windows has fallen steadily in recent years, averaging about 3% of all complaints over the past year, Bawa writes.

The number of unwanted software found on Windows systems has also decreased, with only 0.06% of Chrome Cleanup Tool scans run by users in February finding such software.

That said, there are many apps and tools that can be used to protect users from malware. For example, Microsoft offers the Defender Application Guard browser extension.

Google also automatically offers what Bawa said are more proactive tools that block file-based unwanted software, such as Google Safe Browsing and antivirus software. Users can also enable Enhanced Protection, another security tool that shares Safe Her browsing and real-time data to protect against dangerous websites and downloads.

Most of the file-based unwanted software has moved to extensions, she writes, which Google is trying to filter out through the Chrome Web Store’s review process.

Another change dooming the Chrome Cleanup Tool is that threat groups are now stealing identities, compromising credentials, and entering corporate networks instead of malicious software. Cookie theft is highlighted in the browser space.

“Therefore, we have doubled down on defenses against such malware through a variety of improvements, including enhanced authentication workflows and advanced heuristics to block phishing and social engineering emails, malware landing pages, and downloads. ’” Bawa writes.

Cybersecurity firm Sophos reported last year that the increased use of multi-factor authentication (MFA) has hampered the ability of malicious parties to obtain user account names and passwords using stolen credentials. I said yes.

According to researcher Sean Gallagher, “Attackers are increasingly turning to stealing “cookies” associated with credentials, bypassing MFA in the process, and replicating active or recent web sessions. I am,” he wrote.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime relationship between Google and Microsoft in AI that has rapidly intensified over the past few months, as Microsoft introduced ChatGPT chatbots to Bing and many other parts of the Microsoft empire, with Google pitting Bard against Bard. against the backdrop of intensifying competition.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theregister.com/2023/03/11/googe_chrome_cleanup_windows/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos