Fearless technology partnerships win big





Organizations in every industry are talking about digital transformation. But if you want transformation to be more than a buzzword, you need a strategy based on a deep understanding of what your customers want.

This is exactly how Angkor Bank has become one of the fastest growing private commercial banks in the United States.

Under the leadership of Chief Innovation Officer and Chief Technology Officer Alan Layson, Encore achieved unprecedented growth in 2021. 95% asset growth, 119% loan growth, 107% deposit growth.

Why was the encore successful? According to Layson, it all comes down to making goals and outcomes concrete.

Early on, Encore Bank identified three big rocks we wanted to move. That is to increase the volume of commercial loans, increase core deposits and increase non-interest income, he says. Articulating business outcomes helped us develop a clear technology and innovation strategy.

Well-performing financial institutions like Encore have one thing in common. That is, we tend to be clear about what our goals and success look like. They define goals, identify specific problems to solve, and then select the appropriate tools and tactics to help achieve those goals.

By clarifying the desired outcome upfront, the conversation about digital transformation moves from being technical to being more tangible and measurable. For example, to reduce labor and marketing costs by X, increase profit margins and new account openings by Y, and increase operational efficiency by Z, you need the right technology.

When identifying the right metric to measure the success of your digital strategy, you should always keep in mind the efficiency ratio, which is operational cost divided by total revenue.

Front-of-house staff tend to scale with revenue, but the primary driver of efficiency ratios is operational staff. If you can empower your operations staff to be more efficient on the backend, your organization will be well-positioned for smart, sustainable growth.

As you navigate this complex ecosystem, consider these three tips from Rayson and his team:

Legacy is not always better: Legacy infrastructure can become a competitive liability and put institutions at a significant disadvantage in a crowded marketplace.

Avoid RFPs: Many FIs rely on RFPs to vette technology partners. This process helps identify technical requirements and business goals, but RFPs are often lengthy processes and detailed checklists that may miss some of the most important considerations. included. Instead, ensure that your long-term strategic vision for fintech aligns with yours and that the partnership will serve future banking needs.

One code base is better than custom code: Writing custom code is risky. Time consuming and difficult to update. It doesn’t scale or innovate as fast as it should. And there’s little room to adapt as you go. Modern software-as-a-service platforms are built on a single code base, so all customers benefit from economies of scale. This is a key competitive differentiator that helps educational institutions keep up with the speed of innovation.

Building technology is expensive, time-consuming and risky, said Rayson, and Encore is willing to invest in well-designed products that start driving deposits from day one while creating efficiencies on the back end. He added that he was able to reap immediate benefits.

In the battle for new business, the future belongs to Agile. You listened to your customers. We prioritized digital products. We created a roadmap for digital transformation. All that remains is to choose the right partner.

The organization, which was only three years old, has grown from $120 million to just $3 billion in assets, according to Rayson. We are all very proud of it and hope to use this moment of recognition to keep the momentum going.

Nathaniel Harley is the co-founder and CEO of MANTL.

To learn more about the trends unfolding this year, we encourage you to download the BAI Executive Report, Addressing Banks’ Key Business Challenges in 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bai.org/banking-strategies/winning-big-with-fearless-tech-partnerships/

