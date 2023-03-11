How to drop a pin on Google Maps





Google Maps is full of pins that also use one for app icons that guide you to shops, bars, restaurants, and other places of interest. You can also use your own pins for your own purposes. There are several options for dropping pins on Google Maps on both mobile and desktop interfaces.

While we’ll cover the basic and most common uses for dropping pins, here’s how to create a permanent, pinned Google Maps pin for your business . First, you’ll need to register your business profile with Google and provide some key information about what your business does.

Drop temporary pins on Google Maps

Drop a pin anywhere on Google Maps with a single click (desktop) or a long press on the screen (mobile). A new information card will pop up at the bottom of the interface. This card may have an address on it (especially if the pin is on a recognized street) or may have a pin label dropped on it.

If the pin is on a street and has a Street View image of it, you can click or tap it again to see those photos. Selectable thumbnails are displayed. This is one way a dropped pin can help. Useful for scouting a specific location before visiting or checking the details of an intersection.

Some of the dropped Pins have Street View attached.Screenshot: Google Maps

Clicking or tapping on the dropped pin card reveals many other options. For example, you can get directions to a pin or send someone a link to this place. If you don’t see a location on Google Maps that you expect to see,[行方不明の場所を追加]You can do that by selecting

If you’re using Google Maps on the web,[電話に送信]to send the pin location to any connected mobile device using the same Google account. If you’re using the Google Maps mobile app,[距離を測定]to see the distance from this pin to another point (or multiple other points) on the map in a straight line.

Drop a pin for Google Maps

To remove a temporary pin on the map, simply click or tap somewhere else and the pin will disappear. If you want something more permanent, there are some options for fixing Google Maps pins that are always visible, such as addresses you visit frequently in the future.

Once you’ve dropped the pin to reveal the information card,[保存]You can click or tap to record a Pin to one of your list of places. Google Maps has lists to get you started (such as favorites and to-do lists), but you can also create your own based on upcoming vacations or planned hikes.

Add labels to pins.Screenshot: Google Maps

[保存]Instead of,[ラベルを追加]or click[ラベル]You can also tap to name the pin. For example, picnic spots and Ben’s House. This label is visible when browsing Google Maps and is also displayed in search results. It’s also useful for pins that you know will come back in the future.

Your lists and labels are stored in your Google Account, so they can’t be seen by others, but you can make your lists public if you want.To see lists and labels, click the menu button (top left), then on desktop[あなたの場所]for mobile[保存済み]Click. You can also edit the list and labels from here as needed.

Drop a location pin onto Google Maps

Another way a dropped pin can help you is by telling others where you are and letting them find you instead of finding another place. From social gatherings to business meetings, it’s often useful to broadcast your location. This is something that many messaging apps can do.

In this case, you’re not the one actually dropping the pin. You are Ping (or rather, your phone is Ping). When you tap the blue dot that represents your location in the Google Maps mobile app, you’ll see various options. This includes tweaking to improve location accuracy and saving parking spots to help you get back to your car.

Screenshot: Google Maps

To let others know your location, tap[位置情報を共有]Tap. First, you need to decide how long you want to share your location. The minimum is 1 hour and the maximum is 1 day, but you can also share your location indefinitely until you return to this screen and disable it again.

Next, you need to decide who to share this information with. Via Google Maps he can share with one or more specific contacts. You can also send the link in any app on your phone (instant messenger, email client, etc.). These links will open in Google Maps and show your location. Location data updates in real time as you move.

