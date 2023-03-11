BC Innovation Minister and Vancouver Mayor Head South on Trade Mission





B.C. Innovation Minister Brenda Bailey and Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim are heading south of the border for a trade mission in hopes of boosting the tech sectors of both B.C. and Vancouver.

The pair will attend South by Southwest, one of the largest tech and innovation conferences in Texas, on Friday. The conference includes the first Vancouver day specifically to showcase Vancouver’s growing tech scene.

“Our overarching goal now is to highlight the foreign direct investment opportunities that exist in Vancouver’s technology market and the opportunities for people to move their companies to British Columbia. That’s why we’re here in the technology sector. It really highlights the opportunities that exist in ,” said Bailey.

It’s hard to boil this journey down to one accomplishment, but Bailey wants to get in touch with potential anchor companies in the hopes of setting up shop in Victoria or Vancouver to further develop the startup ecosystem. I think.

“International anchor companies with long-connected tentacles, good startup ecosystems, and growth-mode companies, that’s how they form very strong clusters,” says Bailey.

The trip includes meetings with major private companies, venture capital firms and government officials.

After his visit to Texas, Bailey will attend the World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit in San Francisco to promote BC advances in agricultural technology, such as the BC Center for Agritech Innovation, which is working to improve food security. .

The purpose of the trip, Bailey said, is to promote the opportunities that exist in British Columbia. As well as talent, LifeHe is also about facilitating opportunities for collaboration with various technology clusters, including science and creative technology.

While Vancouver is gaining global brand recognition, Bailey wants to move there to promote other tech and innovation centers in the state, including ones that typically don’t get the spotlight, like Kelowna and Victoria. I’m in

Bailey said she is usually amazed at the amount of growth British Columbia has seen when she takes these trips. She also said she’s trying to make people aware of the state’s immigration laws and opportunities. This has given the state a real competitive advantage in recent years, she said.

Bailey added that rather than attending these events to promote specific companies, they promote the industry and opportunities available at BC across various tech sectors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.richmond-news.com/technology/bc-innovation-minister-and-vancouver-mayor-head-south-on-trade-mission-6681367 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos