Judge Allows Google Antitrust Case to Proceed in Virginia.economy and business





A judge has denied Google’s request to move the federal antitrust lawsuit against Google from Virginia to New York. Friday’s ruling by her U.S. District Court Judge Leonie Brinkema is a win for the Justice Department and several states, including Virginia, which sued Google earlier this year and wanted to keep its case in the federal court. .

The lawsuit alleges that Google has a virtual monopoly over online advertising to the detriment of consumers. The complaint alleges that Google interfered with legitimate competition in the ad tech industry by engaging in a coordinated campaign to seize control of a wide range of high-tech tools used by publishers, advertisers and brokers to facilitate digital advertising. claimed to have done so.

Similar lawsuits, including one filed by the Texas Attorney General, have been consolidated into one lawsuit currently being heard in New York, according to Google. Google’s attorneys said consolidating the Virginia case would also improve judicial efficiency and reduce the risk of conflicting court rulings.

But Justice Department attorneys argued that the case should remain in Virginia. They also argued that the concentration of litigation in all the consolidated cases would stall the litigation.

The lawsuit seeks to force Google to sell the business that controls the technical tools that manage the buying, selling and auctioning of digital display ads, leaving it to its core business of search and other products and services such as YouTube, Gmail and cloud services. I am looking for

Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc., previously said the lawsuit was based on false claims that it would slow innovation, drive up advertising costs and make growth difficult for thousands of small businesses and publishers. .

Digital advertising currently accounts for about 80% of Google’s revenue, supporting other generally less profitable initiatives.

In addition to Virginia, California, Connecticut, Colorado, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Tennessee have all joined the Justice Department as plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

