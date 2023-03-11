Addressing the climate crisis requires untapped innovation





The climate crisis is painfully evident around the world. From historic droughts and fires to hurricanes and rising ocean temperatures, it’s clear that climate change isn’t the only future threat. That current reality problem.

As a recent New York Times headline briefly explains, climate change is making extreme weather more commonplace.

Fortunately, some help is on the horizon. In August, the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act was passed. This will provide millions of dollars in tax incentives, investment funds, and other resources to accelerate innovation in renewable energy and climate technology. Despite its financially-focused name, this is the most significant investment in renewable energy and climate action in US history.

At the same time, the cost of renewable energy solutions such as solar power has fallen by nearly 90% over the past decade, while the price of wind turbines has fallen by more than 50% during this time.

This is great news because renewable energy is quickly becoming a top priority for energy companies, lawmakers and the public. According to a Pew Research Center survey, 69% of Americans believe the development of alternative energy sources such as wind and solar should be a priority.

More innovation is needed now

However, hurdles to widespread implementation remain. For example, a recent report by Net-Zero America, a research group at Princeton University, stated that a net-zero carbon economy would require the state of West Virginia to accommodate the number of solar panels and wind turbines needed to supply energy. It is concluded that a land size equivalent to that may be required. US economy. Meanwhile, global energy consumption is expected to increase by 50% by 2050, requiring more and better technology to meet the climate crisis.

In other words, we need more innovation, and we need it now. Breakthrough Energy, an umbrella organization founded by Bill Gates to accelerate sustainable energy innovation, said: , geothermal energy, and thermal power generation through carbon capture.

Advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are accelerating R&D outcomes and enabling new products and services to come to market faster. Here are his three best practices for climate tech start-ups that leverage these powerful technologies to accelerate their R&D process.

Establish good data management practices

R&D settings are often -oriented, combining the spirit of an art studio with the processes of a scientific laboratory. This can make it difficult to develop practical AI and ML models that rely on high-quality, careful data curation.

Even small mistakes such as typos, mislabeled data, or misconfiguration of formulas can invalidate these models. These mistakes are often the result of human error and can be eliminated with automated data processes and data ingestion.

Additionally, it’s important to spend time developing processes that ensure the best data is available, accessible, and utilized. In particular, AI does not rely solely on big data. It can also be applied to smaller datasets to accelerate development. This requires both good data management practices and intentional training by data specialists.

Data scientists are estimated to spend 39% of their time on data preparation, highlighting the fundamental impact of AI on the R&D process.

AI is particularly good at identifying hidden relationships in complex data and processes, expediting the R&D process through faster and more effective development. This allows teams to innovate quickly. However, its impact is based on clean data, so it is critical that R&D teams establish good data management practices.

invest in human expertise

AI and ML technologies will not replace human ingenuity when developing new climate technology solutions. They enhance people’s efforts by aggregating data, identifying relationships between information or ideas, and accelerating computational results.

There are many different ML and AI models, but one that is both popular and valuable in R&D settings is supervised learning.

Supervised learning-based AI still requires large amounts of human input. As such, engineering and domain expertise are integral to the research and development process.

Simply put, climate tech innovators, entrepreneurs and startups cannot be expected to plug and play with AI technology. Human expertise must be invested to inform computational models, evaluate results, and build better products and services.

For example, supervised AI models require a close relationship between empirical data and computational techniques. This allows AI and ML models to evaluate data and determine the most relevant information.

These models rely on human input from scientists, engineers, and other experienced professionals. Otherwise, they will act blindly, reducing results and undermining R&D performance. To achieve optimal AI outcomes, break down barriers to communication and collaboration between teams to ensure the best data and insights are always available.

Together, teams can leverage AI to take a step-by-step process towards world-changing climate technology solutions.

Use clean energy as part of your workflow

AI and ML models can accelerate research and development of new climate technology solutions, but they also cause problems.

Training AI and ML models requires a large amount of energy. One of his analyzes by researchers at the University of Massachusetts found that training a single AI model could emit carbon dioxide equivalent to the lifetime emissions of five cars.

Researchers and start-ups can mitigate this impact by boosting their efforts with renewable energy.

By relying on renewable energy for data centers and computing resources dedicated to AI innovation, companies can make an impact while developing world-changing climate technology solutions.

AI can help identify the climate solutions you need now

In November 2020, a report by Ernst and Young identified the importance of AI and ML techniques in research and development of climate technologies, explaining that AI has the potential to unlock the great potential of renewable energy. Not accepting it means risking becoming obsolete.

This is even more true today, when the effects of climate change are being felt more than ever. To bring the next big breakthrough to the market, early-stage startups must show investors and stakeholders a proof of concept.

We now have a unique opportunity to enhance innovation and accelerate development. Climate tech is experiencing an investment boom as venture capital funds pour money into the space.

In other words, as a recent headline in The Atlantic proclaimed, the climate economy is about to explode.

To keep up with the moment, climate tech companies need R&D results now. Instead of relying on intuition and past experience, innovators and entrepreneurs can use AI and ML technologies to achieve and improve outcomes.

Matthew Sykes is Director of Materials Development at Ubiquitous Energy.

