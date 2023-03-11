



Happy Friday! Start your day by reading these two incredibly inspiring and personal articles of his from my past and current colleagues.

Former TikTok staff alleges company data security flaws, and President Biden seeks funding for antitrust enforcers.

Google’s Civil Rights Audit Was Missing Teeth, Advocate Says

After years of pressure from civil rights advocates and Democratic lawmakers, Google last Friday announced an audit that looked at how its products and policies affect racial equality.

Maya Wiley, president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Citizenship and Human Rights, said the review would take a long time after the ratings were made public.

Many supporters applauded the tech giant for calibrating its reviews, while avoiding or paying less attention to major civil rights issues, including the company’s efforts to combat hate speech and algorithmic bias. Some people criticized the report for not paying.

Ultimately, Google says it must prove its commitment to civil rights by first performing the audit’s recommendations.

Law firm WilmerHale, which conducted a 20-page audit, writes that Google has identified key strengths and opportunities to further advance civil rights, equity and inclusion.

According to the report, Google has made a series of civil rights-related investments, including creating a top executive role focused on human rights and civil rights. The company recommends expanding inclusiveness training for managers, expanding policies against content that misgenders users, and collecting more data on employee diversity to aid retention efforts. increase.

It included a discussion of the Google-owned YouTube rules against hate speech and harassment, stating that they were strong, well-considered, and misinformation, and that Google would not allow misinformation into the real world. It states that it is aware that it may pose a serious risk of harm. We touched on Google’s advertising policies, noting that ads may spread hateful or hateful content.

But civil rights advocate David Brody said the audit only gave a glimpse of many of these issues and didn’t look deep into how effectively Google enforces the rules.

The civil rights review is very thin on specifics and substantively addresses many serious issues, including Alphabets’ privacy practices, whether its algorithms have discriminatory biases, and YouTube’s role in spreading hate and disinformation. manager Brody said. Lawyers on the Civil Rights Lawyers Commission under the Law.

According to Brody, a full audit looks deep inside to look not only at policies, but also for compliance with those policies and the execution of other practices.

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), one of the Democrats who called on the company to undergo a racial equity review in June 2021, agreed with these concerns.

Google is glad it did a civil rights audit, but the document lacks both details and firm commitments about how to prevent the company’s products from doing harm, Wyden said. He told Technology 202.

Google has become the latest tech giant to join Facebook, Airbnb and Apple to commit to conducting or releasing an audit after facing external pressure. The report was released on Friday and updated his Google human rights page on the website to little fanfare.

Google spokesperson Christa Muldoon said she welcomes feedback from leaders and experts in the field. Many of them provided input throughout the audit process and met with us last week to discuss it. Debo Adegbile, who led the WilmerHale audit, said he reviewed Google’s business across the board to assess how it could build on its commitment and commitment to defending civil rights. said.

Other supporters praised Google for doing the evaluation, but said they were withholding judgment until they see how Google handles it.

Racial justice groups have outspokenly called for tech companies to undergo civil rights audits, saying the release of this report was significant and a commitment many companies across the tech industry have refused to make. said Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change.

But he also suggested that the audit itself hadn’t gone far enough and that the company should undertake a broader review. He said he will work to expand the review to a full audit that does.

Wiley added that it is important for technology companies, including Google, to conduct civil rights audits on a regular basis.

Google’s Muldoon says he fully agrees that accountability is key in this work and that improvement will be a key element of demonstrating a commitment to progress.

Former Staff Warns Lawmakers About TikTok Security Flaws

A former TikTok risk manager met with congressional investigators to share his concerns that the company’s plans to protect U.S. user data are seriously flawed, says my colleague Drew Harwell. reporting.

The former employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal, said Project Texas, TikTok’s proposal to address U.S. national security concerns, wasn’t good enough, and that a tight-knit solution would require the company to do all it could. redesigned.

A former employee who met with the offices of Senators Charles E. Grassley (Iowa Republican) and Mark R. Warner (Democrat-Virginia) said the issue had caused more than 100 million US users to drop out of TikTok. You said you could be exposed to data. A China-based employee of parent company ByteDance, according to the report.

A TikTok official called the former employee’s allegations unfounded and said he was unaware of the current status of Project Texas and the many significant milestones the initiative has achieved in the last year.

Biden seeks $100 million in help from antitrust law enforcement

President Biden’s budget next year calls for a $100 million increase in funding to the Justice Department’s antitrust division, emphasizing its focus on cracking down on anticompetitive behavior in companies. , reports Dan Papsukun of Bloomberg Law Firm.

But as in previous years, members of the Capitol are likely to deny the request. Biden’s request for an $88 million increase in the department’s budget was capped at an increase of just $25 million.

The Justice Department’s antitrust division, which is leading several major lawsuits against the Silicon Valley giant, had a budget of $225 million this fiscal year.

FTC weighs demanding information from social networks for false advertising

According to Diane Bartz of Reuters, the Federal Trade Commission will vote next week on whether to require eight anonymous social media and video streaming companies to provide information about false advertising.

The agency did not disclose which social media companies would receive the request, but that information is used to determine what steps it has taken to detect and remove deceptive ads from its platform. said to be used.

This action may lead to future enforcement actions or contribute to ongoing investigations.

‘Truth is losing the battle’: FDA commissioner to deal with wave of health misinformation (STAT)

How Pinterest directs men to images of girls (NBC News)

Walmart, Amazons Lead in Key Categories

Baidu rushes preparations before launching China’s first ChatGPT equivalent (Wall Street Journal)

WhatsApp won’t remove end-to-end encryption due to UK law, chief says (The Guardian)

Catholic Group Spent Millions on App Data Tracking Gay Priests (Michelle Boolstein and Heather Kelly)

‘Extraordinary’ congressional health data breach could expose lawmakers and staff, says House leader (Associated Press)

TikToks trendy beauty filters bring new tech, new problems (Maham Javaid)

