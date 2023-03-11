Who will drive the future of innovation? US and EU lawmakers must decide now





Last month, the European Commission announced it would follow US precedent and ban the use of TikTok on government-issued devices. In setting this policy, the Commission raised concerns about cybersecurity and the protection of government data. At the same time, we were wrapping up meetings with privacy and data security leaders in London, Brussels and Dublin, so the announcement was timely.

I traveled to Europe hoping to hear about the damage the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) had done to commerce between the US and Europe, and I was not disappointed. The EU’s recent efforts against over-regulation have tied the hands of business leaders and pushed EU data protection authorities into broader privacy enforcer roles. These regulators are forced to mediate customer service disputes with telecommunications companies, help dispose of joint bank accounts during divorce proceedings, and settle disputes between neighbors over property boundaries.

The implementation of GDPR, however well-intentioned, shows how crude regulation can backfire. By getting ahead of the EU, the US is catching up to a world that currently has a distorted view of what these laws should be. but its future is uncertain. Until the US enacts domestic consumer privacy and data security legislation, the battle will continue with data protectionists trying to export European law to the US.

Still, we found common ground on one important issue. The US is desperate to ensure data privacy, but is gaining allies in its fight against Beijing’s global dominance in tech markets. I am encouraged to see European policymakers realizing what we Americans have known for a long time: the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is not on our side. .

For the first time, many EU officials turned to the national security and human rights concerns that fueled the backlash against the expansion of Chinese Communist Party-controlled companies like Hikvision and DJI. And while countries such as Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands continue to purchase and install compromised equipment from Huawei and ZTE, the European Commission’s TikTok ban rules Europe at risk posed by China’s surveillance technology. It’s proof that we take it seriously.

While we may have different approaches to problems in the tech sector, Americans and Europeans understand that we must solve them together. But how? There are three answers.

First, most U.S. and European lawmakers impose explicit policies to keep Chinese influence at bay. From the Safeguards Act I co-sponsored in the US Senate to the TikTok bans seen around the world, the list of effective policies to thwart China’s influence is growing. It’s time to add to it.

Second, we need to defend the good business climate in the West, which attracts investment and talent from all over the world. The United States must act quickly on privacy and data security, not cut short on innovation. Meanwhile, EU policymakers need to fix the GDPR problem and show they have learned from their mistakes.

Finally, we need to set a baseline of what consumer data is and establish clear parameters governing how that data is collected, used and retained across all major industries. Here in the United States, this means rejecting the European model and mandating a single regulator, the FTC, to enforce standards set by Congress.

Momentum is there, but if you don’t act quickly, it will quickly disappear. The people of Tennessee, if both the United States and Europe work together to ensure that democratic values ​​drive the future of innovation, not those endorsed by the Chinese Communist Party or hardline regulators, And all Americans will benefit.

Marsha Blackburn is a senior Senator from Tennessee and a member of the Commerce Committee.

