Kelly School Study Finds Why Poor First Impressions Cost Google More Than $100 Billion – Kelly School of Business





No, there is no key to press for Google to turn back time on the costly Bard launch.

Bloomington, Indiana Google’s launch of search-integrated, AI-powered chatbot Bard didn’t go so well because the bot’s first ad misrepresented its inability to find and present accurate information to users.

A study by professors at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business and the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management explains why the creators of the world’s largest search engine have difficulty dismissing the situation as a passing problem.

It’s not uncommon for software vendors to release an incomplete product, then fix bugs and deliver additional functionality, but research shows that this may not be the best strategy for AI.

Antino Kim

As Google’s parent company Alphabet lost $100 billion in market value in a single day, a failed demo can cause significant damage. Findings from an article accepted in the journal ACM Transactions on Computer-Human Interaction show that errors that occur early in user interaction with algorithms can have lasting and detrimental effects on trust and credibility. increase.

Antino Kim and Jingjing Zhang, Associate Professors of Operations and Decision Technology at Kelley, co-authors of the paper, When Algorithms Err: Differential Impact of Early vs. Late Errors on Users Reliance on Algorithms, and Mochen Yang, Information Assistant Professor co-authored. Carlson’s Decision Science. Zhang is also co-director of the Institute for Business Analytics at Kelley. Jan he taught at Kerry in 2018-19.

Known as algorithm averse, users tend to avoid using algorithms, especially after making an error. The researchers found that giving the user more control over the results of her AI could mitigate some of the negative effects of early errors.

Kim, Yang, and Zhang look at the situation through a research lens and present their analysis below.

Not so long ago, search engines fetched existing content from the Internet based on keywords provided by users. Then, in late 2022, ChatGPT, a conversational AI developed by OpenAI, took the internet by storm. Within just two months, Microsoft announced his multi-billion dollar investment in OpenAI and the integration of ChatGPT functionality into Bing.

Understandably, the defending champion of search engines, Google, felt the pressure and acted quickly. On February 6th, Google ran an ad introducing its own conversational AI service, Bard. Unfortunately, Bard made a virtual error in the first demo and the market did not tolerate his bad first impression of Bard. The error reduced the market value of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, to his $100 billion.

jinjin chan

In the aftermath, a Google employee criticized the CEO for Bard’s hasty and botched announcement, and Google is now asking staff to help manually fix the AI’s bad reactions.

Predictive algorithms and generative AI (referred to broadly as algorithms in this article) operate using probabilistic rather than deterministic processes. In other words, even the best algorithms can make mistakes.

However, users may not tolerate such mistakes, and the term algorithm-phobic refers to the tendency of users to avoid using algorithms, especially after encountering an error.

Not all errors have the same impact on users and, in Google’s case, the market. Our research shows that errors early in user-algorithm interactions can have long-lasting negative effects on user confidence and trust before they have the opportunity to build trust through successful interactions. Suggested.

Basically, early errors can create bad first impressions that last a long time. Indeed, during experiments in which participants repeatedly interacted with the algorithm, confidence levels following initial errors were never fully recovered to error-free levels.

However, the situation was different for errors that occurred after participants had successfully interacted with the algorithm enough times to build trust. In such cases, participants were more tolerant when the algorithm made a mistake, treating it as her one-off fluke. As a result, the level of trust and trust was not significantly reduced.

Mochen Yang

In all fairness to Google, it’s not uncommon for traditional software vendors to release an imperfect product, then fix bugs and provide additional functionality. However, for AI, this may not be a wise strategy. Our research suggests that Google may have a long way to go to recover from the ramifications of the error.

So what steps can AI systems take to mitigate the effects of errors like those made by Google’s bard? It suggests that some of the negative effects of early errors can be mitigated by having control over the method.

It is possible that Byrd’s error had such a significant adverse effect due to the credibility that inaccurate results were presented. What can you tell a 9-year-old about new discoveries made by the James Webb Space Telescope? Google it.

For algorithms involving stochastic processes, there is usually a score that indicates the level of confidence in the result. If the score is below a certain threshold, it may be wise to give the user more control. One example would be switching back to search engine mode. In this mode, several authoritative and relevant sources are displayed for the user to navigate.

After all, that’s what Google is good at, and it might be a better approach than hastily releasing another AI that might confidently give the wrong answer.

Editor's Note: Professors Kim, Zhang and Mochen are available for interviews.

