Google’s Peacetime CEO Sundar Pichai faces criticism as AI war heats up





As Google tries to catch up with OpenAI and Microsoft, CEO Sundar Pichai finds himself in a predicament fumbling for the company’s lead in AI. Some question his leadership.

Co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin thought about Google’s age when they announced in 2019 that they were stepping down from day-to-day roles at Google’s parent company, Alphabet, to hand over the keys to the kingdom to Sundar Pichai. .

If the company is people, it’s 21-year-old young adults and it’s time to leave the roost, they wrote. Believe me, don’t be nagging every day!

Four years later, absentee parents are back home as Google faces an invasion from an AI rival intent on usurping the company’s iconic search business. Once dormant rival Microsoft is back with a new version of Bing, backed by OpenAI, the upstart maker of generative AI bot ChatGPT. When chatbots started to make headlines, Paige and Brin, who became advisors to the company after leaving official positions, began to take a more active role. They attended an AI strategy conference. Brin put the code into action.

The re-emergence of the founder and the fumbling of Google’s consumer AI efforts has shaken some people’s trust in the person in charge. The mild-mannered Pichai, who once graced the cover of Bloomberg’s Business Week, has turned his stuffed Android into Google’s soft power. Competitors, investors, and industry observers are wondering whether Pichai is the CEO who can weather a company that appears to be developing into an existential crisis.

For Google’s army of engineers and researchers, AI has been a losing game for Google. It’s still early days, but Google now finds itself in the unlikely position of lagging behind in a field that helped pioneers in losses that management blamed.

Sundar is a very strong operator, but not a strategic thinker or visionary, said Nimrit Kang, co-chief investment officer at Northstar Asset Management, which owns about $20 million in Alphabet shares. told Forbes. Kang said the company needs to disrupt itself to prepare for the long-term future, even if it means short-term pain. He has a feeling that Thunder isn’t that person, at least from everything we’re seeing.

Google’s board, including the founders, should ask if Pichai is the right person to run the company or if it’s time for Sundar to leave. Veteran Silicon Valley author Om Malik wrote it last month.Does your company need a more aggressive CEO? Unsatisfied [the] Maintain the status quo, and are you willing to crack some eggs? After Malik’s post, his respected tech analyst Ben Thompson also gave credence to this question and broached it on his widely read blog Stratechery. Google employee anonymously posted on platform Blind, will Sundar Pichai be expelled?

Wedbush Securities Managing Director Dan Ives believes that Sundar and his team have become complacent. He said it’s too early to think about executive replacement in the AI ​​race, but the approach needs to change. They will need an army with leadership to target this market. Because this is a game of high stakes poker and so far they have lost.

Google declined to comment or participate in an interview with Pichai.

Pichai has survived this kind of criticism before. According to his CEO profile in The New York Times in 2021, Google executives have long complained about Pichai’s apparent risk aversion and slow decision-making. But while Googlers have whispered annoyances in the past, the chatter has grown louder in recent weeks. The stakes are coming to a head as rivals target Google’s gleaming search business, one of his most efficient money-making machines in modern business. The question also arises as Google faces demoralization from mass layoffs. Pichai said in January he laid off 12,000 employees, or 6% of his company.

Still, Pichai is highly respected around Google, and anyone who questions his leadership is quick to start criticizing him with remarks about how intelligent and impressive he is. Many of critics point to the peacetime vs. wartime CEO dichotomy coined by venture capitalist Ben Horowitz in 2011. A CEO during a war is like a general fending off an impending existential threat.

He’s the epitome of a peacetime CEO, the epitome and the pinnacle, a former Google executive told Forbes. A former Google executive put it even more bluntly. I think everyone would agree that he is gone. The question is how long from now?

Pichai’s defense appreciates his cool-headed approach, especially with something as powerful as AI. With a trillion-dollar market cap and billions of users, Google has always been in the precarious position of any startup with little to lose and little to anger. With its research and development, decades of user data, and track record of scaling its products, it is well positioned to win the AI ​​war. Who says he’s not a good wartime CEO, says one of his current Google employees. He hasn’t gone to war yet.

Caution can turn out to be prudent. As journalists and early testers tried to push the software’s boundaries, Google sidestepped some of the backlash directed at Microsoft’s Bing after the chatbot began returning violent and relentless answers. , Google has slowed down, but it still burns. Last month, chatbot Bard gave the wrong answer in a promotional video of him, further fueling concerns that Google was lagging behind, and the company saw his $100 billion in market value. lost.

Pichai’s rise was a comforting Silicon Valley story. Born in Chennai, India, he attended the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur. He moved to the United States in 1993 and received master’s degrees from Stanford University and Wharton University. After graduating, he worked as a consultant for McKinsey before on April 1, 2004, he was interviewed at Google. This is the same day Google launched his Gmail.

At Google, he was quickly promoted. He first served as his manager of products responsible for the browser’s search bar before pushing Google to create his own browser, Chrome. In 2013, he took over his Android from the now-disgraced creator Andy Rubin. Two years later, he was appointed to oversee Google’s entire portfolio of web products, including search, advertising and maps. Pichai took over Google when the company was reorganized under his Alphabet in 2015. Four years later, he became CEO of the entire conglomerate.

Page and Brin were considered visionaries, but Page claims that the idea for Google came to him in a dream. Employees say Pichai is a hands-on leader in keeping trains on schedule. Instead of acting decisively, he often takes a more passive approach, say people who worked with him.

During his early tenure, Pichai worked with some Google platform executives and senior staff, including Android head Hiroshi Lockheimer and Nest co-founder Tony Fadell, according to two people who attended the meeting. convened a meeting of Each unit competed over which team would work on which project. An attendee told Forbes that Thunder was literally brought in to broker peace talks between the warring factions.

The group gathered for 3-4 hours. Pichai listened to everyone and asked a few questions, but was mostly silent. In the end, he told platform leaders to solve and report on their own instead of providing clear direction, one of his attendees likening the situation to Game of Thrones. I was. He wanted to unite the kingdom, and everyone respected Sundar, so he bowed to him, said the man. I don’t understand.

When the dragon comes he won’t know what to do.

Google declined to comment on the meeting. Fadell, who left the company in 2016, also declined to comment.

This episode epitomizes the leadership style that Pichai imparted to the company. In 2018, a group of more than a dozen vice presidents reportedly emailed Pichai, saying the company was taking too long to make big decisions and had difficulty coordinating technical feedback. increase. Part of the company’s downturn has been attributed to Pichai’s demeanor, a former Google executive who worked with him told Forbes. He doesn’t like fighting. He doesn’t like making unpopular decisions,” the person said.

Pichai is in a difficult position. Google is far from the cheap start-up that Page and Brin founded in a Menlo Park garage in 1998. The company has more than tripled in size since Page took over in 2015, swelling to more than 190,000 full-time employees in December before layoffs.

That explosive growth comes with cultural shifts that can cause stagnation. His former Google engineer, Praveen Seshadri, said last month, without naming Pichai specifically, that the company’s management had a bureaucratic and unincentivized stance that people weren’t motivated to rise above. criticized for having an atmosphere. Overall, it is a calm peacetime culture not worth fighting for, Seshadri wrote in his 3,600-word essay.

Google is no longer Googley.

In other words, Google is no longer Googley, one layoff employee told Forbes. I hesitate to hold Sundar accountable or responsible. Because he doesn’t have a strong leadership voice in some way, they continued. But that view still doesn’t bode well for CEOs. I’m not even sure I can say what his specific vision for the company is, other than to maintain the market share we already have.

That prospect haunts Pichai now that its competitor is making a meaningful run in its market share for the first time in decades. Even after laying the groundwork to dominate AI, the Google researcher pioneered breakthroughs underpinning chatbots such as ChatGPT and Bing six years before him, a crucial moment for the future of AI. While it turned out to be one, Google was launched into the market. Everything he did was a bet on AI first. That was clearly his heartbeat, said the former Google director.

John Paczkowski contributed to the report.

