Drums | Drums Finding Purpose in Progress: How Tech Innovation Drives Emotional Engagement





Following the carbon-absorbing material’s market launch, Nick OQuinn of purpose consultancy Revolt details how to position the innovation with the dream of changing the future.

The Washington Post recently wrote that technology needs more humanity, questioning why cryptocurrencies still exist and despairing at the tech brethren who created them. In a coveted world, innovation is very central to how we see and drive the concept of progress. , is what craves us.

The marketing community has long been guilty of this stereotype. From VR experiences to brands eager to do something in the metaverse, the question is always “What’s the idea?” Regardless of last year’s Vodaphones’ new Together positioning, the real advancement lies in the connection between technology and humanity. Unleash your emotions from innovation. Find purpose at the heart of progress. But how is this humanity and sense of purpose unlocked?

1. From Complexity to Clarity

New technologies are often complex. I will tell you more about the possibilities. In many cases, it is either built on clever science, relies on basic knowledge of the subject, or saturated with diverse and revelatory benefits. For example, Revolt client Partanna is a building material that absorbs carbon.

It absorbs carbon throughout its life and minimizes emissions by utilizing waste from other industries in a heatless process. Its single-sided prefabricated manufacturing process helps build efficient and affordable homes quickly. And given the fact that it gets stronger in salt water, Partanna offers a powerful solution for building climate-resistant homes in coastal areas that are most vulnerable to the effects of a changing climate.

There are a lot of them. The key to finding human resonance is concentration. Navigate complexity, select the most relevant messages, and communicate them clearly. Apple excels at choosing one product feature as its hero and revealing the stories of the people who can bring it to life.

Working with Revolt, Partanna focused on its most revelatory feature: its ability to absorb carbon. This single-minded focus laid the foundation for how to make it powerful.

2. From function to sense

If an innovation has truly revolutionary features, it’s tempting to simply say what it is. But the key is to remember to make people feel something. Creativity is the industry’s superpower for elevating your brand message to something memorable.

Oatlys is similar to milk, but made for humans. How to introduce the world to milk made from oats? The juice squeezed out of the seeds has a sense of humor and a human touch.

Going back to Partanna’s example, the ability to absorb carbon is tempting, but it absorbs carbon through simple chemical exchange rather than magic. The challenge is to find a human way of explaining it. An exciting rise comes from reframing Partanna from a carbon-absorbing material to a breathing material. It’s the most human exchange metaphor that brings flair to a function and makes it feel more relevant and resonant.

3. From innovation to inspiration

In innovation, it’s tempting to focus on just one thing. In particular, its raison d’etre is to bring something completely new to the world. But the greater potential lies in inspirational reasons that can guide you where you’re going, not just what you’re doing right now. It exists to accelerate the emergence of sustainable transport. It is the underlying (albeit sometimes dangerously delusional) ambition of Musk’s vision that has made Tesla the pioneer that defined the entire category.

For Partanna, their story could be limited to clarifying what it is, but the real excitement lies in going further: Partanna doesn’t just make material that breathes. It’s about building a world that breathes. This vision speaks to the idea of ​​a new world and the materials from which it can be built, ushering in a new urban era against the backdrop of a breathtaking planet. It’s a dream of a world where our built and natural environments are more harmonious. A place where both people and the planet can thrive.

Any new technology can feel brilliance and excitement, especially to the people who created it. If the innovation has the potential to radically change the world for the better, it may be permissible to think that it will sell itself. But the usual rules of marketing still apply. Innovation is nothing without the powerful human storytelling that makes it happen. Technology is nothing without humanity. Progress is not aimless.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedrum.com/opinion/2023/03/10/finding-purpose-progress-how-drive-emotional-engagement-with-tech-innovations The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos