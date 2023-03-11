Giglio drives 3x growth with Google Cloud





Giglio’s roots go back to the 1960s. Founder he Michele Giglio took the family-owned fabric business in a new direction with a fashion retail boutique. The company has grown consistently since 2008, and in 2014 he launched his own e-commerce platform at Giglio.com. The goal is to bring the vitality of Mediterranean style to shoppers far beyond Italy’s borders.

We are located in the heart of the Mediterranean in Palermo and our motto is Proudly Made in Mediterraneo. We work with 200 physical boutiques selling multiple brands. He also unlocked a global market for peers through his online marketplace, Giglio.com.

After growing customer demand caused scaling issues with its traditional on-premises environment, Giglio chose to work with Google Cloud and partner Cloudmind to move its infrastructure to the cloud in 2018.

Laying the foundation for digital retail success

Giglio began experiencing 40% year-over-year growth in e-commerce in 2016. Its product catalog had grown three times his size, straining legacy infrastructure and making it too costly to manage effectively. In addition to scalability issues, the company struggled to keep up with changing customer expectations for more modern, responsive digital services.

I had two revelations. First, we realized we needed to move away from the monolithic architecture and move towards microservices. Then they had to move from on-premises to the cloud entirely, says Marco Claudino, chief operating officer at Giglio.com. We believed in the Google brand and the company’s investment in Google Cloud, so we decided to fully participate.

Giglio had already worked with partner Cloudmind to help deploy and manage Google Workspace and knew it would be the right partner for their digital transformation.

Google Cloud is constantly innovating and offering new solutions, says Marco. Cloudmind is a great advisor because of their deep knowledge of everything Google Cloud has to offer. We consistently make good recommendations on not only what products to consider, but also how to get the most value out of all Google Cloud solutions.

Cloudmind also provided Giglio with systems integration and DevOps resources, and continues to support the Giglio team with Google Cloud training. His Giglio trust in Cloudmind and Google Cloud has made Giglio confident in using Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) to serve as the backbone of his newly created microservices infrastructure. .

Modern tools to support your DevOps mindset

DevOps has been in Giglio’s DNA since the 1990s. As time and technology progressed, the company focused more on its continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipeline, enhancing both its internal processes and its customer-facing platform. GKE proved to be the right choice for the company and remains central to corporate strategy today.

We manage a total of eight products, from digital marketplaces to logistics, customer service, marketing automation, and invoicing,” says Marco. GKE and other of his Google Cloud solutions have facilitated automation of the CI/CD pipeline, improved DevOps performance, and facilitated innovation and management of technology closest to the customer experience.

This advantage is especially important given the seasonality of the Italian fashion industry. High-traffic months like November caused disruption and strained infrastructure, but simplified provisioning and auto-scaling remove the impediments, ensuring your company stays current regardless of peaks and troughs in demand. continues to work consistently.

Additionally, compared to traditional on-premises infrastructure, GKE enables more efficient on-demand scaling and optimizes control of IT spending. In addition to standardizing on GKE, Compute Engine, Google Cloud Storage, Container Registry, and App Engine power the company’s more agile cloud infrastructure.

Now, even with 40% annual growth, you don’t automatically have to spend more than 40% on technology, adds Marco. Instead, IT infrastructure costs remain stable while business growth accelerates.

Better data management, stronger sales

Giglios’ legacy IT also introduced data challenges, with siled data hampering cross-departmental collaboration and hindering decision-making. Giglio decided to work with his Cloudmind to launch BigQuery as a central repository for information from all data sources.

As an e-commerce business, Francesco has a large amount of data spanning product logistics, sales, marketing, and other areas. BigQuery has paid off for us on several levels by allowing us to move from siled data stores to a unified environment that provides a single source of truth. It also easily integrates with open source tools for more advanced analysis.

BigQuery allows Giglio to merge data sources for data modeling, normalization, and authentication. Giglio has long relied on Data Studio for business analytics and is now migrating to Looker to power data-driven decision-making across the enterprise.

Previously, teams like sales, DevOps, and marketing didn’t have an easy way to share details about upcoming promotions and discounts, says Marco. Better analytics and centralized data have enabled DevOps and other teams to work more cohesively. This means smoother logistics across your business, leading to a better customer experience and increased sales.

Focused on stronger data management and analytics, Giglio unlocks insights and works better with partners, suppliers, and more to manage inventory, sales, and marketing.

Giglio also uses Google Cloud Marketplace to identify other third-party technologies to enhance its IT capabilities. For example, the company uses its partner’s Elastics Elasticsearch tool and an open-source version of his MongoDB to meet additional needs for enterprise search and relational databases.

Giglio is now experimenting with more advanced machine learning with Vertex AI and working on out-of-the-box solutions like Recommendation AI and Retail APIs to improve customer experiences online.

Reach a wider global audience with Italian fashion

All these changes will allow Giglio to serve more customers around the world. The company operates primarily in Europe, but plans to expand into North America and Asia, leveraging the latest cloud his solutions and unique his DevOps expertise.

Google Cloud and other Google solutions will continue to play an important role in the company’s growth.

We use Google Workspace, Google Cloud, Google Ads, YouTube, ChromeOS, and pretty much everything Google has to offer. Francesco said it is either currently using solutions or considering how successful they have been using Google’s apps and services and including them in their roadmap. . Since his transformation at Google by switching to microservices, he has tripled sales without significantly increasing operational costs. Thanks to Google and his Cloudmind, our infrastructure and goals are aligned.

Add Antonio Petrullo, Google Cloud Account Executive, and Giglio is a special company. All these IT improvements will bring people who care most about their customers, young fashion entrepreneurs from Southern Italy and all the other untapped talents living here who are creative but need their way to success. can support. Giglio is an exciting company.

