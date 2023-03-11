



More than 600 tech and biotech layoffs have rocked the Bay Area job market, suggesting the region’s job cuts are still off track, new state government filings show.

Four tech firms, two biotech firms and Google’s real estate alliance are among those impacted by the search giant’s development slowdown and are the latest to reveal plans to cut jobs to their job development departments. is one of

Below are details of the latest workforce reduction plans reported to EDD through a series of WARN notices.

Atlassian has decided to cut 268 people in San Francisco effective May 5th. This software company has rebalanced its workforce to focus on new opportunities. The KLA will cut his 72 jobs in Milpitas on or around May 8. The semiconductor company is one of the companies caught in the recession in the chip sector. Lendlease has cut 67 positions at Sunnyvale as of his April 28th. The company is a development company that has been Google’s development partner on many major projects, including a transportation-oriented village in downtown San Jose. Lendries said the main reason for the layoffs was the lack of jobs. AeroVironment Cuts 62 Jobs at Petaluma, Effective 6 May. The company manufactures unmanned aerial vehicles and systems for military and other customers. Just days ago, AeroVironment announced the first layoffs affecting her 17 jobs in the same city. Graphite Bio says he will cut 59 jobs by June 1 in Brisbane and South San Francisco. The company said the layoffs occurred after it decided to abandon development of a cure for sickle cell disease and move to strategic alternative therapies. Due to cutbacks, we have decided to cut 51 jobs in Redwood City. The reason for the company’s layoffs was a significant downturn in its business, his WARN letter said. Electronics maker Flex said he will cut 10 jobs at Milpitas effective March 3.

Companies that disclosed their latest layoff group have collectively cut 589 jobs in the Bay Area, including job cuts disclosed by Lendlease.

Tech and biotech companies have revealed plans to cut more than 22,800 jobs in the Bay Area after mid-2022. There have been several layoffs and other cuts are slated.

