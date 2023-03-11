European ports use technology to navigate ‘perfect storms’





Freight ports are important transportation hubs in the global economy. About 90% of all goods traded globally by tonnage are transported by sea, and in 2021 he will pass a whopping 3.5 billion tonnes of cargo through EU ports alone.

Antwerp is Europe’s second largest port, stretching over 120 km until its merger with Bruges in 2022, creating a combined port area of ​​160 km and the continent’s largest chemical cluster.

Valuncia’s expanding port is the largest in Europe’s Mediterranean in terms of container traffic and dates back to 1491. Its port authority, Valuncia Ports, is responsible for the coastal ports of Ganda and Sagunto, in addition to Valuncia.

Ahead of their talks at TNW Valncia in March, they asked Erwin Verstraelen, Chief Digital and Innovation Officer at the Port of Antwerp-Bruges and Juan Manuel Dez, Strategy and Innovation Director at the Port Authority of Valncia, how they are pursuing I heard about Latest technological advances for converting ports.

Ports are not just logistics hubs, they are also becoming European industrial and energy hubs as part of the European Green Deal. As such, we are completely transforming our core activities, and digital innovation plays a key role in that.

Don’t miss TNW Valncia in 3 weeks!

The Heart of Technology Comes to the Heart of the Mediterranean – March 30-31

Verstraelen was appointed CDIO of the Port of Antwerp-Bruges in 2017.

The port ecosystem faces what Versteren calls a perfect storm in the convergence of geopolitics, digitalisation, mobility, sustainable growth and the energy transition.

zero emissions

We have very ambitious goals. Carbon He wants to be neutral in 2030, Valncias Dez told TNW in his office overlooking the cargo terminal. Already all the electricity consumed at the port comes from renewable sources purchased on this terms, but we have our own plans to produce electricity here at the port.

Valuncia’s 300+ days of sunshine per year are put to good use, and the first of three solar power plants at the port is already in operation. Ganda is set to become Europe’s first energy self-sufficient port, Dez said.

We have been thinking about installing windmills on breakwaters for years, but the technology didn’t exist. .

Dez has worked for the Port Authority of Valencia for over 12 years.

The new cargo terminal at Valncia port will be 98% electrified and the remaining 2% will use hydrogen, making it the most sustainable terminal in southern Europe, he added.

Achieving zero emissions means mobilizing the entire port community. Valnciaport recently launched a pioneering project to test the use of green hydrogen to power machinery within the port, using H2 storage tanks and mobile hydrogen generators. The next phase will test prototypes of hydrogen-fueled container stackers and tractors.

digital twin

Instant access to information is essential for ports. Both Antwerp-Bruges and Valncia are investing in advanced digital twins of port areas.

At Valncia, the digital twin includes the Port Collaborative Decision Making (Port CdM) system, which can reduce the vessel’s average call time by 10%.

The Antwerp Bruges Port digital twin is a virtual copy of the port area with real-time information.

Arrival at the port is not an exact time, but by obtaining and using timely information the port can be prepared in advance. For example, a ship can be notified that there are no moorings available at that time, thus slowing down and using less fuel. , and reduce emissions, Dez said.

According to Verstraelen, the port of Antwerp-Bruges is one of the first ports in the world to have a digital twin of its territory.

Equip the entire harbor area with sensors, cameras, and drones to build a digital nervous system on top of your physical harbor. And when you put all these data feeds together into what we call a digital twin, safety and security officers can be immediately positioned or alerted when something happens in port so they can act immediately. Become.

Sensors monitor port air quality to detect not only CO2 and other gas emissions, but also volatile organic compounds such as benzene and toluene, given the size of the Antwerp and Bruges chemical clusters.

The port of Antwerp Bruges is home to Belgium’s only liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal.Credit: Antwerp Port of Bruges

When an air quality monitor triggers an alarm, various data sources provide information about wind speed and direction to indicate where the emissions are coming from, and the location of ships within the harbor based on Automatic Identification System (AIS) trackers. indicates Then filter the data to show the tanker and point the camera in the direction of the radiation.

According to Verstraelen, tanker vessels are being illegally or accidentally vented in real time.

By applying algorithms to AIS data, we create not only situational awareness, but also prescriptive awareness of what we need to see from a safety, security, or operational perspective.

The final step is to predict what will happen hours in advance, act on it in terms of assigning tugs and pilots, and know how the winds will change or a storm is coming.

outside in innovation

All this innovation is the starting point for fresh ideas. Valncia is not only an active member of Spain’s Ports 4.0 initiative, which has a 20 million equity fund, but also has its own acceleration/incubation program, his Opentop. The program, which works with startups focused on many aspects of port operations, will also be showcased at TNW Valncia’s Valncia Ecosystem Pavilion.

One of the young startups Port is working with is We Are Lab. The company has developed a method of planting Posidonia, a Mediterranean seaweed that is difficult to grow, but from the sea he is excellent at absorbing CO2. Port Breakwater Posidonia can be used to clear the surrounding sea.

Valncia-based Hyperloop scale-up company Zeleros is also a partner and is currently piloting a test truck in Sagunto, moving cargo in an emission-free manner within the port.

A fourth container terminal is currently under construction in Valncia. Credit: Valnciaport

Antwerp-Bruges north of Versträlen explains that when it comes to fostering innovation, it opens its ports as an outside-in innovation ecosystem and fosters a “what if” mindset.

Verstraelen decided to open up the port as an innovation platform so that it could introduce promising technologies to demonstrate their added value and mature faster in the market.

One of the notable startups Antwerp-Bruges will be working on barges in 2018 is remotely piloted technology startup SEAFAR. The highest concentrations of barges in Europe are in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany, accounting for about 40% of all cargo transiting Antwerp-Bruges.

But with the aging barge captains retiring and fewer new captains to replace them, the time was ripe for a major change. In light of these trends, Port has gone all out to help four startups demonstrate that its technology can remotely pilot one of Port’s ships.

As a result, they received permission from the local government to operate the vessel in a commercial manner the following year, Verstraelen said. Today, SEAFAR has her 30 employees and barge owners building new remotely operated vessels to sail around commercial cargo on vessels operated from over 100 kilometers away. doing.

A remote pilot who can operate three or four aircraft at the same time means more cargo space on board due to reduced labor costs and no need for living quarters.

drones and spills

When it comes to new technologies, Antwerp Brugge focuses more on proof of value than proof of concept. Service drones are a great example, as the size and complexity of a port makes it the perfect test ground.

The idea of ​​flying multiple automated drones simultaneously over a port to detect oil spills and debris, inspect property controls, and assist police and fire departments has been around since 2018. However, there was no existing legal framework and its operation was prohibited. Automated drones beyond visual line of sight in no-fly zones like harbors.

By demonstrating proof of value and relevant use cases, government agencies were finally able to allow them and develop legislation for their use in ports.

We are the fifth largest bunkering [supplying fuel for ships] It’s a port on Earth, and it’s easy to imagine accidents happening, Verstraelen said. Once you discover an oil spill, it is important to know where it is floating and how big it is if you call professional services to clean it up. Thanks to drones, these teams know what they need to do and what equipment they need before they leave.

The drone is equipped with a camera and provides a live feed to the central control. Port has also developed algorithms that can detect leaked camera feeds. According to Verstraelen, you don’t want your ship to experience an oil spill.

The Kildrecht locks in the port of Antwerp Bruges are the largest locks in the world.Credit: Antwerp Port of Bruges

According to Verstraelen, technology evolves so quickly that the biggest mistake is to say you’ve tried it in the past and it didn’t work. If it doesn’t work now, try again in 6 months, 12 months, 18 months, 24 months.

He points to a voice-to-text AI that Port attempted to use years ago to translate very high frequency (VHF) radio communications between ships. The team hoped to mine the data for sentiment analysis that showed potential conflicts between captains, but the technology wasn’t ready for the task.

I tried again a month ago with the same sound file and got it 95% correct. So, in less than two years, it went from completely useless to completely and completely usable on a daily basis.

Both ports reflect the leaps authorities are making to modernize, address climate targets and prepare ports for the future.

Their efforts have already paid off. Verstraelen describes his port ecosystem as the most impressive hotbed of innovation I have ever seen in my life.

If you want to experience Valncia and its ecosystem for yourself, we have something special for our loyal readers. Use promo code TNWVAL30 to get 30% off conference business passes at TNW Valncia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thenextweb.com/news/how-port-antwerp-bruges-valencia-using-tech-to-face-perfect-storm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos