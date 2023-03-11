How to delete Google search history on PC, Mac and mobile





Here’s how to delete your Google search history and other web activity in Google Chrome:

Open Chrome and click the three vertical dots on the top right[オプション]Choose.

in the drop-down menu[履歴]from the list of options.[履歴]Choose.

in the menu on the left[閲覧データを消去]Click to delete all Google search history and other browsing data stored on your device.

[閲覧の履歴]check the box and[データを消去]Click. (Check other boxes here to delete his browser cookies or clear cache.)

How to clear your Google Account search history

Although the steps above will clear your browser’s Google search history, your online activity will still be tracked in your Google Account history if you’re signed in to your Google Account. This includes all searches, his websites visited and videos watched. It also includes places you’ve actually visited if you have location history turned on.

Here’s how to delete your Google search history:

Google’s[マイ アクティビティ]Go to the page (make sure you’re logged into your Google account).

[アクティビティを検索]below the field[削除]Click the button.

Select the period for which you want to delete data. All the time delete all Google history.

Select the Google services (or activity types) you want to delete using the checkboxes and click[次へ]Click.

[削除]to confirm that you want to clear your Google search history. You can see your recent searches and activity here.

You’ll see a confirmation message that Google Search has been successfully removed.[了解]Click to finish.

For more information on how Google tracks your activity and what we do with your data, please see our dedicated guide. And learn how to download your Google data.

How to delete Google search history on Android

Even after you delete your Google history and Google Account search history on your PC or Mac, records of your searches and other browser history are stored locally on other devices you’ve used.

Here’s how to clear your Google search history on your Android device:

Google search app

To delete the history of searches made using the Google Search app on Android, follow these steps:

Open the Google app on your phone and tap your profile picture or initials in the top right corner

[検索履歴]Tap.

[削除]Tap.To delete all search history, in the dropdown menu[すべて削除]Tap an option.

Select the activity to delete or[すべて選択]Check the box to completely remove Google Search.Finally, at the bottom of the screen[削除]to complete the process.

google chrome

Here’s how to clear Google history on your Android device using Chrome browser:

Open Chrome on your Android device and tap the three dots in the top right[履歴]Choose.

[閲覧データを消去]then tap[閲覧履歴]is turned on. Then select the desired time range ([すべての時間]to delete all data),[データを消去]Tap.

You’ll need to repeat this process for any other browsers you use on your Android device. The steps are similar to the steps above.

How to Delete Google Search History on iPhone and iPad

Erasing all Google searches from your device is an important part of cleaning up your iPhone and helps enhance your privacy. If you use the Google app to remove all Google searches from your iPhone or iPad, the process is the same as the steps above. However, the steps for Chrome are slightly different for iOS devices.

Here’s how to clear Google search history on iPhone.

Open Chrome and tap the three horizontal dots at the bottom of the screen.

[履歴]then tap[閲覧データの消去]Tap.

Select the time range of browsing data you want to clear. To permanently clear your Google history,[常時]Choose. You can also select Cookies, Site Data, and Cache Images and Files to delete his cookies on iPhone and clear cache.

[閲覧データの消去]to confirm.

Learn how to clear cache and cookies on your iPad.

Set automatic deletion of Google history data

Google allows you to clear your Google search, web and app activity periodically every 3, 18 or 36 months. This includes everything you do with Google services (including Maps, Search, and Play), so only set it if you want all this data to be automatically deleted.

Here’s how to set up auto-delete in the Google app:

Open the Google Search app on your device and tap your profile picture or initials. next,[検索履歴]Tap.

[自動削除]then tap[次の日数より古いアクティビティを自動削除]Tap. Select the desired period and[次へ]to complete the process.

Can I stop being tracked by Google in the future?

You can use anonymous browsing or set up a VPN for more online privacy, but Google can still track some of your online activity. To further limit what Google can track, configure your Google settings as follows:

Go to My Activities.

[ウェブとアプリのアクティビティ]is under[オン]Click the button to stop Google from tracking your searches and online browsing. ([オフ]If you see , Web & App Tracking is already turned off. )

[ウェブとアプリのアクティビティ]and[オフにする]Choose.

lastly,[一時停止]Click to complete the process.

Google Web & App Activity Tracking is now disabled. We also recommend turning off Location History and YouTube History while accessing My Activity for an extra layer of privacy.

Keep your browsing activities private with Avast AntiTrack

Deleting your Google search history regularly helps protect your privacy and security, but it doesn’t prevent browser fingerprinting and other advanced web tracking technologies. That’s where a privacy-focused app like Avast AntiTrack comes in.

Avast AntiTrack protects your digital breadcrumbs by automatically clearing your browsing history and cookies, as well as detecting and blocking tracking attempts. It also spoofs your online profile to prevent websites and advertisers from spying on your internet activity and showing you targeted advertisements. Download Avast AntiTrack now and take back control of your online privacy.

Frequently Asked Questions Why can’t I delete my Google search history?

If you’re having trouble deleting your Google search history, you may be using an older version of Chrome. In that case, please update to the latest version and try again. If you’re already on the latest version, try refreshing the page and logging out. Then log back into your Google account and follow the steps to clear your Google search history again.

Can I delete individual items from my search history?

Yes, you can delete specific searches or individual items from your Google web search history. You can view individual searches and delete selected items by visiting your Google Account and clearing your Google search history. You can also delete individual items from your browser history.

Can I remove everything but my password?

You can remove all browsing data except passwords by unchecking cookies and other site data when you clear your browser history. However, we recommend using a good password manager. That way, you can clear all your browser data without worrying about losing your password.

How long does Google keep my search history?

If you created your account after June 2020, Google keeps your search history for 18 months before automatically deleting it. For old accounts, Google retains your search history indefinitely unless you manually delete it or set an automatic deletion schedule. Google automatically deletes location history data after his 18 months, regardless of when the account was created.

Can I permanently close my Google Account?

To permanently delete your Google Account, click on your Google Account photo or initials in the top right corner of the screen and click[Google アカウントの管理]Choose.from the menu on the left[データとプライバシー]Click[その他のオプション]scroll to[Google アカウントを削除]Click.

You have the option to download your Google data before your account is permanently closed. Once you’ve backed up any data you store locally on your device, scroll to the bottom of the Delete page, check the confirmation box, and[アカウントの削除]Click.

Need to delete your Google search history?

Google uses your data to improve our services, but we also share some of the data with advertisers to help us show you personalized ads based on your browsing behavior. Browsing and search history can also end up with data his broker. Deleting your Google search history and other web activity data can help prevent price discrimination and reduce your exposure to data breaches and other security threats.

