A former Google MD tells how he met a Punjabi-speaking shopkeeper in a port city in Portugal.Netizens share similar experiences





If you are an Indian traveling abroad, you must have run into fellow Indian immigrants or travelers who have helped you, or exchanged pleasant conversations that reminded you of your homeland. Parminder Singh, a former MD of Google and his Twitter, shared a similar experience when he ran into a Punjabi-speaking shopkeeper in a port town in Portugal.

Perminder took to Twitter to share how he arrived at his Air BnB in the Portuguese port city of Faro after a 17-hour flight and a three-hour drive. He went to a nearby supermarket in the middle of the night to buy his morning tea, and when he was researching unfamiliar brands, the owner greeted him in familiar Punjabi and said, “Sat Sri Akal, Im Inderjit from Jalandhar!” said.

Parminder has shared stories from Punjabis and Indians as well as Pakistanis, from taxi drivers who refused taxi fares to restaurant owners in Barcelona who offered free beer, how they showed kindness while traveling abroad. I shared what I experienced.

After 17 hours of flying and 3 hours of driving, we arrive at ur Air BnB in the port city of Faro, Portugal. Look for the mini mercado last open at midnight to buy your morning tea. Shopkeepers greet you as you pass unfamiliar brands, Sat Sri Akal, Im Inderjit in Jalandhar!

Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) March 8, 2023

Parminder’s tweet prompted Twitterati to share similar experiences.

similar experience. Landed in Lisbon by Eurorail at noon. Her wife suddenly wants butter chicken. She found a Punjabi restaurant in a back alley. Great butter chicken, user comments.

similar experience. Landed in Lisbon by Eurorail at noon. Her wife suddenly wants butter chicken.

I found a Punjabi restaurant in the back alley. Great butter chicken.

Abhinav Khare (@iabhinavkhare) March 8, 2023

I love my Punjabi brothers literally everywhere

Monica Jasuja (@jasuja) March 8, 2023

I recently had this experience in London. My parents and I were walking in Stratford and talking to her mother in Gujarat. A man was walking right behind us as he listened to us, so I asked him..Indian? He spoke Gujarati.Then my mother greeted him with Jaishri Krishna

Mitra Joshi (@mitrajo) March 8, 2023

I had the exact same experience in Bucharest. I ordered an Uber. Sat down – I was looking at my phone and heard a very polite voice – kaise ho sah, shalane?

Prashant Yadav (@raoprashantyad) March 8, 2023

A Pakistani driver in Dubai refused to accept my fare just because he noticed I was speaking in Punjabi.

He then showed his family a photo of his trip to India and said Dilli te lahore wargi hai.

Mrinalini Arora (@MrinaliniArora) March 8, 2023

Love our Punjabi brothers who are literally everywhere, said another. I recently had this experience in London. My parents and I were walking in Stratford and talking to my mother in Gujarat. A man was walking right behind us as he listened to us, so I asked him..Indian? He spoke Gujarati. My mother then greeted him with Jaishri Krishna and shared a third.

