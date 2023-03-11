Further Efforts to Drive Innovation in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing – Endpoint News





The Government Accountability Office on Friday said in interviews with 15 industry stakeholders, among others, that the slow adoption of advanced technology is linked to regulatory uncertainty, prompting the FDA to urge advanced drug manufacturing We published a report calling for greater adoption of the practice.

In addition to not encouraging more advanced manufacturing practices such as continuous manufacturing, the GAO noted that FDA “lacks information on the extent to which industry engagement and policy and guidance efforts will facilitate the adoption of advanced manufacturing.” I discovered. Additionally, GAO found that the FDA has not defined or documented its goals in this area.

“FDA data indicates that relatively few drugs manufactured using advanced manufacturing techniques are currently approved for sale,” the new report said in 2015, when CDER From the time it first approved drugs using advanced technology to October last year (latest data available), CDER has approved only 16 applications or supplements using advanced manufacturing technology.

Meanwhile, FDA officials told GAO that part of the problem is that companies’ decisions to adopt advanced manufacturing are based on multiple factors, making it difficult to make a business case for them. , most of them are outside the scope of the FDA and are not controlled.

Still, officials and former deputy commissioner Janet Woodcock say advanced manufacturing technology is a top priority, boosting concerns about supply chains and drug quality during public health emergencies like a pandemic. The GAO also noted that early in the pandemic, the FDA had approved two Covid-19 drugs manufactured using advanced manufacturing processes.

Earlier this month, the agency worked with European regulators to adopt new quality-related ICH guidelines for continuous manufacturing, known as Q13.

Meanwhile, 15 industry insiders interviewed by GAO attributed most of the delay in adopting new manufacturing technologies to the FDA, explaining:

Regulatory challenges have created uncertainty about when and if medicines manufactured using advanced manufacturing methods will be approved. This uncertainty is weakening the business case for advanced manufacturing and contributing to slow adoption.For example, according to stakeholders, the unfamiliar[ity] The number of FDA application review staff with advanced manufacturing skills can lead to delays in approval.

The report, conducted by the GAO as part of a CARES Act provision requiring more information on the federal government’s pandemic response, will ultimately help FDA determine which of its initiatives should be continued or expanded, or whether remedial action should be taken. It concluded that more informed decisions need to be made about whether it is justified. , thus contributing to the federal government’s greater focus on increasing the use of advanced manufacturing of medicines. ”

