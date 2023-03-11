ChatGPT now chats via the Azure OpenAI service





Microsoft will make the ChatGPT AI large language model available in preview as a component of applications designed for its Azure OpenAI service, allowing developers to integrate the large language model into a host of different enterprise development and end-user applications. open the way to

Microsoft cites ODP Corporation (the parent company of Office Depot and OfficeMax), Singapore’s Smart Nation Digital Government Office, and contract management software provider Icertis as reference customers, with several users already working on the integration. is.

Developers using the Azure OpenAI service can use ChatGPT to add a variety of features to their applications. Examples include replaying call center conversations, automating billing processes, and creating new ads with personalized content.

Generative AI like ChatGPT is already being used to enhance Microsoft’s product offerings. For example, the company says the premium version of Teams can use AI to create conversation chapters and auto-generated summaries. Meanwhile, Viva Sales can provide data-driven guidance and suggest email content to help your team reach customers.

Enterprise use cases for Azure OpenAI ChatGPT

Ritu Jyoti, IDC Group Vice President, Worldwide AI and Automation Research, said the proposed use cases make a lot of sense, and that many of the first uses of Microsoft’s new ChatGPT-powered products will be in enterprise He said he expects the focus to be internal within.

for [example], helps HR put together job descriptions and assists employees with internal knowledge management and discovery. In other words, she augments employees with internal searches, she said.

Service pricing is done in tokens. One token equates to about 4 characters in a given query written in English, an average paragraph is 100 tokens, and a 1,500 word essay is about 2,048. Jyoti said one of the reasons GPT-3-based applications grew in popularity just before ChatGPT went viral was that the price from the OpenAI Foundation dropped to about $0.02 for his 1,000 tokens. .

ChatGPT through Azure costs even less, at $0.002 per 1,000 tokens, making the service potentially more economical than using large in-house language models, she added.

I think the pricing is great, said Jyoti.

According to Gartner Vice President and Distinguished Analyst Bern Elliot, Microsoft appears to be operating its services with a strong focus on responsible AI practices. Perhaps they’ve learned lessons from incidents where Bing’s front-end chatbot behaved strangely, such as talking to a woman in New York. A Times reporter declared that her love and actions the chatbot would persuade him to break up with his spouse.

I think Microsoft has historically taken responsible AI very seriously. Having a strong track record for ethical use and providing enterprise-grade privacy is positive.

More specifically, he said, this is an important consideration given the concerns raised by the use of AI in enterprise data protection and dataset contextualization. The latter problem generally centers on ensuring that enterprise AI is drawing answers from the right information base.

