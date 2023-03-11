



Direct sync with Google Drive is available for Android, Windows, and iOS devices.

getting started

Before connecting to the cloud, you need to create a MyScript account.

You’ll also need to purchase the Nebo full pack, or the Connect pack if syncing with an iOS device.

How Google Drive works

Google Drive allows you to share your notes with the cloud and from the cloud across connected devices. Any changes or deletions you make to a note on one device are immediately reflected in Google Drive and on your other devices the next time you sync.

To connect to Google Drive on your iOS device,[設定]>[アカウント]>[サインイン]Go to. Sign in to your MyScript account.[設定]>[同期]>[Google ドライブ]Go to.[同期]Toggle tabs on. If you are syncing over your mobile operator’s network,[携帯電話で同期]to turn on. Note that this may be slower than standard syncing over Wi-Fi and may incur charges from your network provider. Select Google Drive. Sign in to your Google Drive account.[同期]Switch between tabs. To connect to Google Drive on your Windows device,[設定]>[サインイン]Go to. Sign in to your MyScript account. Select Google Drive. Sign in to your Google Drive account.[クラウド同期を有効にする]Turn on tabs. If you are syncing over your mobile operator’s network,[携帯電話で同期]to turn on. Note that this may be slower than standard his Wi-Fi syncing and may incur charges from your network provider. It’s on the top of the side panel. This will sync your notes to and from the cloud. Tap this icon to sync new notes from your Nebo library to the cloud. New notes created in Nebo are synced to the cloud. Tap this icon to sync from Google Drive to your Nebo library. This will sync the version of Nebo library in the cloud to his Nebo library on the device.Synchronization across multiple devices

If you want to sync your notes across multiple devices, remember to sync any new notes you create to Google Drive and then from Google Drive to your other connected devices. This keeps her Nebo library up to date across devices and prevents cloud conflicts.

Google Drive sync conflict

A cloud conflict occurs when Google Drive detects that you have different versions of your Nebo library stored in the cloud and on your device. Google Drive will ask you which version of the library you want to keep.

Open Anyway This will allow you to open the page on your device. After you make changes to this page and sync it to the cloud, this will be the primary version of the page in Google Drive. Local version This syncs the Nebo library on your device to Google Drive. These will be overwritten if they have not yet been synced with the device. Google Drive Version This will sync the version of his Nebo library in Google Drive to your device. If you have new notes on your device that have not yet synced with Google Drive, they will be overwritten. Cancel This option cancels the sync process, but does not resolve cloud conflicts. Is there a difference between syncing and backing up notes?

Yes, syncing and backing up your notes are two very different processes and confusion can lead to data loss. More information here: Backing up or synchronizing data, what’s the difference?

Google Drive does not have an option for users to retrieve lost notes accidentally overwritten to the cloud. Therefore, it is very important to make regular full library backups on your device in case the unexpected happens.

does that answer your question?

