Can utility regulators adopt Silicon Valley’s fail-fast approach? A new program in Connecticut may tell us

Josh Ryor is the Managing Director of Technical Staff for the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority. Matt McDonnell is Managing Director of Consulting Practices at Strategen and Eli Asher is Manager of Regulatory Innovation at Strategen.

The word innovation rarely appears in the same sentence as utilities or regulation. The Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) is set to change that with its early launch of the Innovative Energy Solutions (IES) program, one of the most exciting innovation programs in the nation. Rapidly identify, pilot, and scale new ideas that will enable Connecticut’s clean, affordable, and equitable power grid in 2023.

The pace of power system transformation and innovation has picked up rapidly over the past 15 years, but regulatory structures are struggling to keep up. One emerging approach to addressing this mismatch is to create space for innovation within the existing regulatory framework. This can be done through so-called regulatory sandboxes. In 2019, PURA embarked on a process to equitably modernize the grid, and as part of that effort, established a best-in-class regulatory sandbox for reimagining pilot projects.

Regulatory Sandboxes increase the speed at which regulators can foster innovation by providing a framework that enables live testing of pilots in a limited and consumer-friendly manner. Rather than looking to utilities as the sole driver of power system innovation, this structure will meet energy-related public policy goals by bringing stakeholders together to uncover new ideas and solutions. create a more collaborative approach to A well-designed regulatory sandbox can accelerate the achievement of broader public policy goals and catalyze a vibrant ecosystem for new energy products and services that stimulate investment and new green jobs. I can.

The IES program considers innovative pilot programs, technologies, products and services. These may be deployed on a limited basis, evaluated, and expanded if successful. In addition, the IES program embraces Silicon Valley’s fail-fast approach to encourage timely testing of pilots, allows learning from successful and unsuccessful pilots alike, and selects only pilots that demonstrate scalability potential. It was explicitly designed to test.

This approach to sandboxing is attractive from a utility regulator’s perspective. (1) Breaking the unfair cycle of pilots, benefiting only a small percentage of customers and not leading to more broadly applicable learning. (2) Mitigate fee payer risk associated with pilot and innovation costs through a fail-fast approach; (3) offer the potential to meet currently unresolved climate or public policy goals and/or provide meaningful payer benefits to all customers;

Ultimately, the program structure serves as a key tool to foster the collaboration and deliberate iterations necessary to successfully transition energy systems to a cleaner, more affordable and more customer-centric future. and bring the order necessary to harness the power of this historic electrical system. Convert more effectively.

Pilot projects demonstrating benefits, cost-effectiveness, and scalability will have the opportunity to be deployed at scale across the territory of two investor-owned utilities in Connecticut, Eversource and United Illuminating. The first cycle of the program has resulted in over 50 innovative applications that are currently under review by PURA and his Stratagegen, program manager. Interested parties should visit the IES website and keep an eye out for Cycle 2 theme announcements scheduled for late 2023.

The IES program provides a unique opportunity for third-party innovators to play an active role in enabling Connecticut’s decarbonized energy future, allowing cutting-edge ideas to reach their full potential and Get the assessment and implementation support you need, so you can deliver massive benefits to your customers. As technological and policy changes transform and reshape the energy grid, the work of policy makers and grid operators must evolve accordingly. They will keep a close eye on Connecticut’s ambitious and innovative modernization program underway.

