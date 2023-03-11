National lawmakers call for innovation, digital transformation targeted at high-quality development of equipment manufacturing industry





At two ongoing national conferences, Chinese parliamentarians with ties to the equipment manufacturing industry will solidify key core component technologies to establish a secure, reliable, independent and controllable supply chain. I asked the state to understand.

Mr. Shan Zenghai, chief engineer of Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co (XCMG), vice-chairman of the 14th National People’s Congress (NPC), said that the national government is committed to strengthening the construction machinery industry and promoting the localization rate. We called for the establishment of an innovation platform. A key component innovation linked to the quality development of the industry, the China Securities Journal reported on Saturday.

Mr. Shang said that he will establish a national innovation center and, based on this platform, accelerate the research and development of major core component products internationally, and boost the high-quality development of China’s construction machinery and equipment manufacturing industry. I suggested.

The main index of the company’s all-terrain cranes of 300 tons or less has become the world’s highest class with a domestic production rate of 100% due to technological improvements.

In order to promote the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry, Mr. Xiang also plans to integrate and utilize global innovation resources, build a technological innovation system that integrates manufacturing enterprises, markets and research institutes, and integrate the industrial chain and innovation. Proposed to promote and form a deep integration of the chain. A globally competitive innovation ecosystem.

“We need to have a firm grasp on key core component technologies, establish a safe, reliable, independent and controllable supply chain, and improve the resilience and safety of industrial and supply chains,” said Shang. said Mr.

Wu Hanqi, chairman of CITIC Heavy Industries, who is also vice chairman of the 14th National People’s Congress, proposed promoting the digital transformation of the equipment manufacturing industry.

“Efforts must be made to accelerate the transformation of heavy equipment manufacturing into a high-end, green and intelligent industry,” Wu said.

Wu suggested that relevant departments further strengthen top-down policy design to develop heavy machinery intelligent manufacturing demonstration projects and accelerate the application and adoption of digital technology.

Achieving independence and self-improvement in science and technology was a key theme of this year’s two sessions, where the country aims for quality development driven by innovation.

In a recent move, China is restructuring its Ministry of Science and Technology to better allocate resources to overcome key and core technology challenges and move more quickly toward science and technology independence.

The reorganized ministries will mobilize the nation to achieve technological breakthroughs, optimize scientific and technological innovation, promote the application of scientific and technological advances, and coordinate science and technology with economic and social development. Play a bigger role in improving the new system for

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, China’s R&D spending in 2022 will reach 3.87 trillion yuan ($445 billion), up 10.4% from the previous year.

The country also climbed to 11th place in the 2022 Global Innovation Index, remaining the only middle-income country among the top 30, according to the latest rankings released by the World Intellectual Property Organization.

