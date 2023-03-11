The impact of the Silicon Valley Bank closure on Canadian technology





SVB execution completed. what’s next?

The crackdown on Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) ended almost as fast as it started on Friday’s news that the bank was shut down by the regulator that took control of its deposits.

The dramatic and rapid downfall of one of the tech industry’s most prominent financial institutions could have cascading effects not only in Silicon Valley, but across Canadian technology.

The extent of their impact is not yet clear.

“We are not fully aware of the complexity of our ecosystem and the impact of SVB going down.” – John Stokes, Real Ventures

With the FDIC taking over control, the regulator now holds insured deposits from the SVB. The FDIC’s standard insurance to protect bank customer deposits covers up to $250,000 per depositor per bank. As reported by CNBC, it’s unclear at this time how the SVB closure will affect the company’s larger accounts and lines of credit.

One Canadian venture capitalist (VC) BetaKit said many Canadian startups are using SVB for their US bank accounts. According to the VC, the interest rate is much more reasonable than Canadian banks in the US and they responded quickly.

The VC added that, to their knowledge, very few, if any, Canadian VC firms are using SVB.

The FDIC said it will allow insured depositors to access their deposits by Monday morning and will pay out advance dividends to uninsured depositors within the next week.

With SVB being the main bank for startups in the United States (US) and its 16th largest bank, the impact on the country’s tech ecosystem could be substantial.

In Canada, SVB has a different role as it does not have a banking license and only offers venture debt locally. As such, unlike American companies, Canadian-based companies are less likely to hold funds in banks.

All group chats, Slacks, and email chains I’m in are screwed up.

Founders don’t know if they pay salaries. Investors don’t know which companies will be affected and whether LP funds are safe. Employees have no idea what’s going on.

— Alex Cohen (@anothercohen) March 10, 2023

However, Canadian start-ups using SVB to conduct U.S. banking operations, or ostensibly Canadian corporations legally resident in the U.S. for tax purposes and using SVB, are subject to bank closure. Affected.

Speaking for background, one innovation bank leader, BetaKit, said SVB’s downfall could trigger a credit crunch here as well. SVB Canada does not have a national banking license and draws venture debt financing capital from deposits made abroad. The closure could eliminate the pool of capital that Canadian startups relied on during the recession.

It is also unclear at this time how the closure of SVB will affect SVB Canada’s overall operations. BetaKit has reached out to SVB Canada for comment.

The sentiment among Canadian techs, who are still reacting to the news in real time, seems mixed.

Mark McQueen, until recently head of CIBC Innovation Banking, published a blog post examining the bank’s business model and performance Friday morning before SVB’s closure. For McQueen, decades of banking brilliance have been ruined.

For the sector, McQueen writes, the implications are not fully visible at this stage. Entrepreneurs will struggle to take on more debt, at least temporarily. Sure, LPs may frown and VCs may find it harder to raise their next round. Competing bank risk managers conclude what they do, but even if this crisis had nothing to do with SVB’s creditworthiness, they could easily dismiss the SVB as evidence of its attractiveness to lend to the innovation economy. You will no longer be able to claim Borrowed books.

For Mark McQueen, who until recently was head of CIBC Innovation Banking, SVB’s decades of stellar achievements were undone “in a matter of hours.”

Mavericks Private Equity founder John LaFolo agreed with McQueen that the SVB issue had nothing to do with the market. This is a matter of financial risk management, he told his BetaKit.

Ruffolos’ comments, as reported by The Financial Times, refer to investment decisions made by SVB’s management amid a tech boom that has left the company illiquid and cost it $15 billion in unrealized losses.

The SVB cautiously concluded that as interest rates rise, many tech borrowers will struggle to repay their debts. So they put the brakes on lending. But they used their excess liquidity to invest in long-term bonds, Ruffolo wrote on his LinkedIn.

This is the part I struggle with, and if anyone can explain it to me, please, Ruffolo added. If you bet on higher interest rates, wouldn’t long-term government bond prices also plummet? That’s exactly what happened.

Others, like Real Ventures managing partner John Stokes, focus on actions that drive execution. In a post on LinkedIn, Stokes specifically referenced his message from Gary Tan, CEO of Union Square Ventures and Y Combinator, saying that such a selfish approach is the only one available. I thought it might be.

As VCs, we are aware of our obligations to all portfolio companies, but I’m not sure we are fully aware of the complexity of our ecosystem and the impact of SVB’s downfall. yeah. Does it look like you are stepping into our ecosystem on a case-by-case basis?

BetaKit reached out to several innovation banks for comment on SVB’s dramatic decline. But background conversations with employees of such companies show the general mood.

absolute madness.

Ruffolo argues that it is these innovation banks that will help soften the short-term ramifications of the SVB’s departure. This, he points out, would have been devastating to the market had it happened a decade ago, and groups such as CIBC Innovation Banking, RBCx, and BMO are now local where he has become SVB’s big competitor. and should be able to meet short-term demand, he added. gap.

Longer term, the lack of international competitors in the Canadian market will leave investors with a monopoly on venture lending, much like the big Canadian banks currently do in other areas of the economy. expressed concern that it might In particular, Ruffolo expressed concern about the long-term competitiveness of low interest rates and aggressive terms.

