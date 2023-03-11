Top Stories: Yellow iPhone 14, Apple Music Classical Announcement and More





The rumors were right! The mid-term color addition for this year’s iPhone 14 is indeed bright yellow, and is available for pre-order now, along with the usual spring color refresh for iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands.

This week also saw the surprise announcement of Apple Music Classical, a new iPhone app for Apple Music subscribers. iPhone and Mac rumors continue to surface, with new colors and more hardware on the way, so read on for all these stories and more!

Apple announces new yellow color options for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

Apple introduced a new yellow option to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus this week. The device is now available for pre-order in the US and over 60 other countries in new colors. Over-the-counter sales will start on Tuesday, March 14th.

There are no changes to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus other than a new yellow color option. Apple released his first Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple and (PRODUCT)RED devices in September. Apple Music Classic launches later this month

Apple’s long-awaited classical music app is now available for pre-order on the App Store and will be released on March 28th. The app is free to use with an Apple Music subscription on iOS 15.4 and above and offers over 5 million classical songs. music track.

Apple Music Classical is based on Primephonic, the former classical music streaming service that Apple acquired in 2021 and shut down. Four new colors appear in the silicon case of iPhone 14

In addition to the yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, Apple made silicone cases for the device available this week in four new color options: canary yellow, olive, sky, and iris.

There are also new colors for various Apple Watch bands and AirTag accessories as part of Apple’s usual spring color refresh. All new accessories can be ordered from Apple’s online store. iPhone 15 Pro front glass leak reveals ultra-thin bezels around display

The iPhone 15 series is still about six months away, but the device’s front glass panel is said to have leaked on a Chinese social media site this week.

As previously rumored, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will feature even thinner bezels around the display compared to the previous generation. Additionally, Dynamic Islands will be extended to all four of his iPhone 15 models after debuting on the iPhone 14 Pro model last year. New MacBook Air expected to launch by summer

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple will likely release new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models “late spring/summer.”

According to 9to5Mac, both the new MacBook Air model and the refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro will feature Apple’s M3 chip built on TSMC’s 3nm process. The latest 24-inch iMac with the M3 chip is also expected to be released later this year. tvOS 16.3.3 released with fix for Siri remote connection

If you’re having connection issues with the Siri Remote while using Apple TV, a fix is ​​finally available in tvOS 16.3.3.

According to Apple’s release notes, this software update is only available for the new 3rd generation Apple TV 4K and “fixes an issue that could cause the Siri Remote to stop responding.” On Apple TV,[設定]>[システム]>[ソフトウェア アップデート]You can install the update from MacRumors Newsletter

