The Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank Will Trigger a Responsibility Game Between Crypto and Tech





SAN FRANCISCO At one time, the crisis didn’t seem to revolve around cryptocurrency companies.

The sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank on Friday sparked panic across the tech industry. But cryptocurrency executives and investors who have endured a year of near-constant upheaval have been caught in a moment of preaching and reprimanding.

Cryptocurrency advocates said centralized banking was to blame. The vision of an alternative financial system freed from big banks and other gatekeepers was better. They argued that government regulators who recently cracked down on cryptocurrency companies sowed the seeds of bank collapse.

Fiat currencies are fragile, writes Bitcoin proponent Eric Voorhees.

Mo Sheikh, CEO of cryptocurrency firm Aptos Labs, said he saw a glitch in the machine. This is an opportunity to take a breather and consider the practicalities of decentralization.

But the tone quickly changed as a major crypto firm revealed billions of dollars trapped in Silicon Valley banks late Friday. A so-called stablecoin, designed to maintain a constant value of $1, suddenly plunged in price, sending shivers through the market.

And the pointing went both ways. Some tech investors argued that the villains and overnight collapse of the crypto world set the stage for a Silicon Valley bank crisis, with people panicking at the first sign of trouble. In November, Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange run by him, went out of business after the bank’s equivalent of a bank run blew a huge hole in its accounts.

It’s a pattern recognition too many people have, according to Joe Marches, an investor at venture capital firm Human Ventures.

A blame game is a sign of factionalism in the tech industry, where hot startups and trends come and go, and the crisis can be used to advance the agenda. When the Silicon Valley Bank collapsed, cryptocurrency advocates blamed the structure of the traditional financial system for sowing the seeds of instability. Some venture capitalists blamed the social media panic that sparked the bank run. Others blamed the government’s economic policies, or blamed the banks themselves for poor management and poor communication.

The controversy comes after a turbulent year for the tech company, which saw the crypto industry plunge into a months-long meltdown and mass layoffs at some of Silicon Valley’s biggest companies.

People just get hurt. Sam Kazemian, founder of cryptocurrency project Frax, says they are in a big financial shock. As soon as I see something, I wonder if there is fire there because it smells like smoke. Then treat everything as if it were on fire and escape while you still can.

Silicon Valley Bank began shaking Wednesday, revealing it had lost nearly $2 billion and said it would sell assets to meet withdrawal demand. It caused fear in the tech industry.

As is often the case with bank runs, these fears have become self-fulfilling prophecies. On Friday, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation announced it was in control of Silicon Valley banks, which recorded the largest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis. Having put money in the bank, technology companies rushed to pay their employees and vendors.

Prior to March 9, Silicon Valley Bank was in good financial standing, according to an order from the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation. It became insolvent after investors and depositors scrambled for stakes, the order said.

Silicon Valley Bank appears to have a relatively small footprint in the cryptocurrency industry. Historically, many large banks have resisted working with cryptocurrency companies given the legal uncertainty surrounding much of their business.

Haseeb Qureshi, a crypto investor at venture capital firm Dragonfly, said many crypto startups had a hard time getting registered with Silicon Valley banks. So our exposure is much less than expected.

There was at least one notable exception. Circle, the company that issues stablecoins, the cornerstone of cryptocurrency trading, keeps a portion of its cash reserves in Silicon Valley banks, according to financial statements.

After a day of heated speculation about the extent of Circles’ exposure, the company revealed late Friday that $3.3 billion of its $40 billion reserves remain in Silicon Valley banks. A wire transfer initiated Thursday to remove balances has not yet been processed, Circle said in a statement on his Twitter account.

Unlike other volatile cryptocurrencies, the stablecoin should remain pegged at a price of $1. Uncertainty over the circle has pushed the price of popular stablecoin USDC below $1 during trading on Friday and Saturday, raising fears of another crypto industry meltdown. Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has stopped converting between USDC and US dollars, citing market volatility.

But as the crisis worsened, cryptocurrency proponents treated the failure of the Silicon Valley bank as an opportunity to advance a claim they have made since the 2008 banking crisis. The upheaval showed that the financial system was too centralized, which influenced the creation of Bitcoin, they said.

Brad Nickel, host of the cryptocurrency podcast “Mission: DeFi,” said centralized entities are more opaque. If cryptocurrencies were to power the financial rails of our world, a lot of things might not happen or be so serious.

But the Silicon Valley run also followed a playbook reminiscent of the crisis that erupted in the crypto industry last year and culminated in the implosion of FTX.

Critics of the crypto industry have argued that a crypto-centric version of the Silicon Valley Bank failure would end worse for everyone.

If this were an unregulated cryptocurrency bank, the money could disappear, said Marches. The fact that the FDIC stepped in to handle the situation in an orderly fashion shows the system is working, he said.

Over the next few days, the FDIC will refund up to $250,000 to bank depositors while overseeing the process of recovering lost funds. Moses Ventures investor Danny Moses, known for predicting the 2008 crisis on The Big Short, said no crypto regulator would guarantee a $250,000 account.

Other analysts exacerbated the crisis as Silicon Valley Bank announced financial losses shortly after Silvergate Capital, a bank with close ties to the cryptocurrency industry, began winding back operations last week. claimed to have done so. They pointed out that the way Silicon Valley Bank communicated caused panic and encouraged the runaway.

For some reason, the SVB rollout was badly timed, said Adam Sterling, vice president of Berkeley-Roe University. Everyone was already fidgeting after the Silvergates collapsed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/03/11/technology/silicon-valley-bank-crypto-investing.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos