Silicon Valley bank failure could wipe out ‘a whole generation of startups’: NPR





Shelf Engine co-founders Bede Jordan (left) and Stefan Kalb

. Shelf Engine

shelf engine

Stefan Kalb was in a meeting around 1pm on Thursday when a fellow executive sent him a panicked Slack message.

Kalb, CEO and co-founder of Seattle-based food management startup Shelf Engine, has been following the news of Silicon Valley Bank’s crackdown. Wobbly on the brink.

The bank had a solid financial base on Wednesday.

Shelf Engine is a 40-person startup founded in 2015 that uses artificial intelligence to help grocers reduce food waste. This was a big problem.

Silicon Valley Bank not only helped the company process checks and payments, but all of the startup’s cash was kept in the bank.

Kalb took action. He and his team soon set him up with JP Morgan Chase and attempted to wire his last penny from a Silicon Valley bank.

“Unfortunately, our wire transfer was not accepted and our money is still in Silicon Valley Bank,” Kalb, 37, said in an interview Friday. “We woke up this morning hoping to see the money in JP Morgan’s bank account, but it didn’t.”

He declined to provide an exact amount, but noted that Shelf Engine has raised over $60 million from investors. “It was a very large amount of money,” he said of the transfer.

The biggest US bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis, the many tech start-ups with deep roots in Silicon Valley Banks are now facing a horrifying bank failure. state.

For tech startups that have relied heavily on Santa Clara, Calif.-based banks for decades, a crisis that could lead to mass layoffs and bankruptcies of hundreds of startups is on the horizon, according to industry insiders. caused.

Garry Tan, president and CEO of startup incubator Y Combinator, said in an interview:

Critics see the idea of ​​a government rejecting banks as a remedy for the world of technology and venture capital, but Tang argues that such a move would save depositors. Many of the depositors are SMEs in the technology sector.

“Existential Risks” to American Innovation and Competition

Founded in 1983 in the wake of a game of poker, Silicon Valley Bank has become a go-to lender for tech startups that seemed too risky in the eyes of large, traditional banks. Eventually, Silicon Valley Bank will deal with nearly half of all venture capitalist-backed tech start-ups in the US.

“If you’re a high-growth startup, you can’t get a credit card from a regular credit card provider. You can’t get a loan from a big bank, but Silicon Valley Bank will give you that.” Kalb of Shelf Engine said. “It’s these services that startups couldn’t get anywhere else.”

Silicon Valley Bank has worked with well-known technology companies such as Shopify, Pinterest, and Fitbit, as well as thousands of lesser-known startups, as well as established venture capital firms like Andreessen Horowitz.

TV streaming provider Roku is among the $487 million mid-tier companies, it said in a regulatory filing Friday. About 26% of the company’s cash, a Roku official wrote, “At this time, we do not know how much the company will recover the cash deposited in his SVB.”

Y Combinator’s Tan, who helped launch startups like Airbnb, Reddit, and Instacart, says the biggest threat right now isn’t the Rokus of the world, but the crappy startups already fighting to survive in a difficult funding environment. said to be in .

Startup leaders have been in constant contact with him ever since Silicon Valley Bank collapsed with a sense of dread and terror, facing inevitable layoffs and even the demise of the company.

“The founders just texted me saying they don’t know how to get payroll next week.Do I have to take out a personal loan to keep the business going? Should I be fired?” Tan said. “This could be an existential risk to competition and innovation in the American economy over the next decade.”

Most banking pundits don’t expect the Silicon Valley bank failure to spill over to the rest of the financial world, but how much money depositors can get back is an open question. .

Silicon Valley bank failure is in the midst of a ‘challenging’ time for startups

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said depositors will have access to up to $250,000 in funds by Monday morning. Amounts exceeding that amount will be a “receipt certificate”.

And if the FDIC sells the Silicon Valley Bank’s assets, those with the certificates will receive payments, but it remains unclear how long that will take and how much will be refunded.

Only about 4% of bank deposits are below $250,000, according to Silicon Valley Bank filings. This means that the majority of depositors have funds in excess of standard federal insurance.

Kalb said it is looking at debt financing and other lines of credit to survive.

Securing $250,000 from the FDIC would allow the startup to stay open for a few more days, but not very long.

He just paid his employees this week and his next paycheck is due on March 20th.

“If we don’t have access to capital by then, we will have to make very difficult decisions,” he said.

Y Combinator’s Tan says the collapse of one of Silicon Valley’s key financial institutions was the worst timing for the startup ecosystem.

High interest rates and market uncertainty have left lenders plugging their money after years of low interest rates and easy money sending valuations skyrocketing.

Entrepreneurs have recently warned that existing cash is evaporating rapidly, forcing thousands of startups to lay off employees or shut down entirely.

The failure of Silicon Valley Bank, considered the financial pillar of the startup world, has pushed us into this bruised situation.

“Venture capital funding was already in contraction mode,” Tan said. “So it’s a really difficult time for something this devastating to happen.”

