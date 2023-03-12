Larry Summers warns that the collapse of the SVB will have consequences.





Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers has warned of serious consequences for the innovation sector of the U.S. economy if regulators fail to resolve the Silicon Valley bank failure smoothly.

Summers, along with David on Bloomberg Television’s Wall Street Week, will undoubtedly have a tremendous impact on the economy of Silicon Valley and the venture sector as a whole. Westin.

Early on Friday, regulators stepped in and seized the bank known as SVB after failing to raise funds and seeing cash outflows from the tech startups that fueled its rise. Lenders invested tens of billions of dollars from venture-backed start-ups in long-term bonds, resulting in huge losses.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the designated beneficiary of SVB, only insures bank deposits up to $250,000. However, the majority of the funds deposited with SVB were uninsured, according to regulatory filings.

There are dozens, if not hundreds, of startups planning to use that cash to pay next week’s payroll, according to Summers, a Harvard professor and paid contributor to Bloomberg Television. It says. Failure to do so will have very serious consequences for our innovation system.

Summers said he hopes regulators will be proactive in containing the problem and the potential for contagion.

He said he doesn’t think it’s time to lecture on moral hazard or talk about teaching people lessons. There are enough tensions and challenges in the economy without adding the collateral consequences of the collapse of key sectors of the economy.

SVB’s sudden demise has dealt a severe blow to a sector already reeling from layoffs, falling stock prices and declining funding for startups. The bank is best known for lending to the venture capital community, but it also serves as a financial supermarket for tech executives, offering loans for mansions, personal lines of credit and vineyards. increase.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen convened a top meeting of regulators earlier in the day, after which the U.S. banking system remained resilient, and regulators said they would take effect to deal with the developments surrounding Silicon Valley banks. He said he has the right tools.

Summers said he doesn’t think this will become a broad systemic problem.

The plunge in SVB shares sparked a wider sell-off in US lenders, with the KBW bank index falling 16% in a week, the worst sell-off since the Covid shock to the financial system in March 2020.

Bank stocks record worst week since March 2020, SVB disrupts sector

Summers said there didn’t appear to be a mismatch between the types of deposits the SVB held and how it invested in long-term bonds.

Earlier on Friday, Summers said some consolidation may be required in the banking sector as a result of the latest developments. rice field.

Many Democratic lawmakers have called for restrictions on bank mergers. For example, Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown called last year to ensure that bank mergers, if approved, would serve American families, small businesses and communities, not Wall Street and big corporations. .

Summers said one of the mistakes the authorities could make is due to fears of consolidation stemming from certain populist concerns about concentrations that would prevent a combination that would ultimately work in the direction of financial stability. warned.

That’s something I think needs more attention going forward, said the former Treasury secretary.

With the help of John Gittelson

