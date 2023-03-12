Put another notch in Google’s ax: Stadia’s switch to its licensed streaming platform is also dead.





When Google shut down its underperforming game-streaming service Stadia, the company announced plans to keep its underlying technology alive in the form of “immersive streams of games.” This led to it being licensed by other companies to allow their customers to play the game online. One of the high-profile results was the browser-playable Resident Evil His Village demo, but the same technology that allows subscribers to play Batman was behind his AT&T. Large companies).

While touting the bundle of tools Google Cloud is offering game publishers (opens in new tab) to support live service games, reporter Stephen Totilo said Stadia’s tech could no longer be licensed. (opens in new tab).

Jack Buser, Game Industry Solutions Director at Google Cloud, told Totilo:of [business-to-business] Offerings are no longer available. “

Google is now pushing a platform called Agones, co-developed with Ubisoft, to remind everyone of its commitment to being part of the gaming industry. Agones, showcased at the 2019 Game Developer’s Conference (opens in new tab), combines a game server, engine integration, and suite of metrics and player monitoring tools. It appears to be used not only by Ubisoft, but also by companies looking to get into live-service multiplayer games, including Yager, Niantic, and Unity.

Jack Buser, who was Director of Games at Stadia prior to his current position at Google Cloud, was quoted as saying: We’re at our best when we’re helping others build something like this, not necessarily building it ourselves. “

Games like Knockout City, Rumbleverse, and Ubisoft’s Hyperscape have had to shut down a few years after launch, and Square Enix has announced it won’t be supporting Marvel’s Avengers after September, but the publisher is willing to keep the service. It looks like you’re determined to keep going. Game gravy train. Assassin’s Creed Infinity will reportedly turn the series into a live service game that spans multiple historical settings. Blood Bowl 3 has seasonal updates and a battle pass, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League looks like it’s going to be a marauder shooter. Yes, gear scores and cosmetics earned through the Battle Pass.

