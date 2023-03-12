Y Combinator Calls on Congress to Address SVB Collapse





Serial entrepreneur and venture capitalist Garry Tan is less than three months into his new job as CEO of Y Combinator, one of the most well-known accelerator programs in technology. And it seems like it’s been an eventful onboarding process so far. YC, like almost everywhere else in the startup world, was affected by the Silicon Valley Bank debacle. His 30% of businesses are at risk through his SVB and not being able to pay salaries, he tweeted Saturday.

Investors urged Congress to act more decisively to save SVB, which was acquired by regulators on Friday. Mr. Tan wrote a petition to Secretary of State Janet Yellen, Chairman Martin J. Gruenberg, Chairman Sherrod Brown, and Chairman Patrick McHenry, to the bank’s depositors, small businesses, start-ups, and their employees. sought relief and attention to the immediate and serious consequences of The petition is signed by more than 600 of his CEOs and founders from companies like Alloy Automation, Atoms, Flutterwave and Brex. The Brex CEO is now looking to raise $1 billion to provide an emergency credit loan over the weekend.

We are not seeking relief from the bank’s shareholders or their management. The petition asks us to save innovation in the American economy.

The memo calls for two things: SVB’s small business depositors want regulators to be complete with implementing backstops, Congress wants “stronger regulatory oversight and capital requirements for local banks, and To recover the misconduct or mismanagement of SVB executives”. The cause of this failure needs to be investigated. ” YC asks people to fill out her Google form. “

The rapid revelation of SVB’s situation caught many off-guard, but early on, Tan told YC companies that they had heard of bank solvency problems, which they deemed credible. He said he should always take it seriously and put his own interests first. According to the insider screenshots seen by TechCrunch, he should not be exposed to more than $250,000 this year.

Twenty-four hours later, Tan said on Twitter that this was an extinction-level event for startups and would set startups and innovation back by more than a decade. BIG TECH doesn’t care about this. They have cash elsewhere. If we don’t find a solution, every small startup, tomorrow’s Google and Facebook, will die.

According to Tan’s note on Saturday, he seems to be taking the first steps towards finding a fix for it.

