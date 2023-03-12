13 hidden features of Google Search that everyone should use





Google search is a mainstay of many of our lives. It is the dominant search engine and offers users everything from watching movies to how to transfer data from iPhone to iPhone.

But Google Search also comes loaded with all sorts of random features. Most people don’t know most of them. Set timers, translate foreign languages, convert between different metrics and currencies. The list of things you can do with Google Search is pretty long.

So I decided to scour the Internet and test Google Search to find hidden features beyond basic Google Search. Oh, do your best until the end. We saved the best features for last. You can’t miss it.

stopwatch and timer

(Image credit: Future)

To be honest, I didn’t know this feature existed. But apparently, you can just type “timer” into a Google search and it will bring up ready-to-use timers. There is also a stopwatch tab in case you need to count up instead of down. how cool is that?

Shipment tracking

(Image credit: Future)

Google Search’s shipment tracking feature is pretty cool, and there are several ways to trigger it. One way to launch the Tracking Tool is to type ‘FedEx Tracking’ in a Google search. In that case, you will see the above screen asking for your tracking number. This also works with UPS, DHL, and USPS.

Another way to get tracking data is to enter your tracking number directly into a Google search. For large logistics companies, Google automatically retrieves tracking data from the company’s site.

conversion

Google Search allows you to do a variety of unit conversions. Want to know how many kilometers it takes for a 5 mile long trip? A Google search has you covered. It’s also great for kitchens when you need to convert grams to ounces or cups to liters.

translation

(Image credit: Future)

Google touts its translation feature as a major selling point, but you don’t need to access Google Translate or launch the Google Translate app on your phone to have Google translate for you. Just type a foreign word or phrase into Google Search and Google will automatically translate it through Google Translate.

Search with Google Lens

(Image credit: Google)

Google Lens is an AI-powered tool from Google that uses your camera to provide contextual information based on what you see. It’s a separate tool from Search, but it has some nice integrations with Google Chrome that let you search using Google Lens.

First, if you’re on a stable build of Google Chrome (which most people do), you can search for images using Google Lens by simply right-clicking on the image. This is a very simple and easy way to get detailed information about a specific image. This extends to related articles, videos, etc.

However, if you’re using Google Canary, you can use the lens area search to search the entire page. I get similar results but without having to click on a specific image. Right click on the page and select[Google レンズでページを検索]Just click and let Lens do the rest.

Google Canary is a whimsical build of Chrome that allows Google to test new features. However, it installs as a separate browser app from Google Chrome, so you can revert to a stable build if necessary.

Smartphones only: Delete the last 15 minutes of search history

(Image credit: Future)

This feature is part of the Google Search smartphone app, but it’s very useful. You can delete the last 15 minutes of search history by visiting the app and tapping your profile picture. Deleting your search history is not as easy as deleting your browser history, but this feature makes it much easier.

Quick search bar shortcut

(Image credit: Future)

Now, this killer Google search shortcut might be more nifty than useful, but it will save you a few seconds. Whenever you want the search bar back on the Google search page, just press “/”. Once you do that, you can start typing what you want to search for next.

Smartphone only: Multisearch

(Image credit: Google)

Google’s iOS and Android apps added a new feature this year called Multisearch. This feature combines image and text-based searches to find specific results.

In the example above, the multisearch feature takes a picture of a yellow heel, displays the text “flat”, and generates a list of yellow flat Google Shopping results in a style similar to the heel in the original image. increase. If nothing else, it’s very useful for those looking to add something different to their wardrobe.

site search

(Image credit: Future)

This is a Google search feature I didn’t even know existed and now I use it all the time. You can get results specific to a particular site by typing “site:” and adding a website URL, such as tomsguide.com.

As above, when I type “site:tomsguide.com iOS 16”, a Google search gives me all the amazing information about iOS 16 and the other sites give me nothing. Very convenient.

in-browser calculator

(Image credit: Future)

Need a calculator? A Google search has you covered. Just type in your math problem and Google will not only give you the answer, but also give you a fully functional calculator inside your browser.

tip calculator

(Image credit: Future)

This might be the most useful calculator Google Search has to offer. Just type “tip calculator” and Google will tell you how much to tip on your bill. You can also split chips easily among your party members.

metronome

(Image credit: Future)

Google has many in-browser tools, such as the metronome, accessible from Google Search. Metronome, Tuner, Meditation Color Picker, Spinner, Roll Dice and Flip Coin all work in your browser. Plus, if you’re using one of these tools, you’ll have instant access to the others.

One complicated tool is the tuner. Tuner works in your browser and can be accessed from other tools, but you’ll need to specifically search for “Google Tuner”. Searching for “tuner” does not work.

There are also bubble levels that only work from the Google Search app on your phone. This is because the smartphone’s sensors need to work properly.

learn new trivia

(Image credit: Future)

Type “fun facts” and Google will give you completely random fun facts. Whether you’re studying for trivia night or just bored, this feature is incredibly useful.

Bonus: Play Pac-Man on Google Search

(Image credit: Future)

Saved the best features for last. You can actually play Pac-Man by simply typing “Pac-Man” in a Google search. For free. So treat yourself and go eat some ghosts.

If you enjoyed learning about these hidden Google Search features, be sure to check out our guides to 7 Hidden Google Maps Features Everyone Should Know and 15 Hidden Android Features You Should Use, then Follow up with a deeper dive into how you use Google. Maps and how to enable Secure Folder on Android.

Today’s best Google Pixel 7 Pro deals

(opens in new tab)

no contract

unlimited minutes

unlimited text

4GB data

Call:

Includes calls to MX & CA

text:

Includes messaging to MX and CA

data:

(Slow down to 128kbps) (opens in new tab)

no contract

unlimited minutes

unlimited text

4GB data

Call:

Includes calls to MX & CA

text:

Includes messaging to MX and CA

data:

(Slow down to 128kbps speed)

free

(opens in new tab) ahead of time (opens in new tab)

no contract

unlimited minutes

unlimited text

10GB data

Call:

Includes calls to MX & CA

text:

Includes messaging to MX and CA

data:

(Slow down to 128kbps) (opens in new tab)

no contract

unlimited minutes

unlimited text

10GB data

Call:

Includes calls to MX & CA

text:

Includes messaging to MX and CA

data:

(Slow down to 128kbps speed)

free

(opens in new tab) ahead of time (opens in new tab)

no contract

unlimited minutes

unlimited text

15GB data

Call:

Includes calls to MX & CA

text:

Includes messaging to MX and CA

data:

(Slow down to 128kbps) (opens in new tab)

no contract

unlimited minutes

unlimited text

15GB data

Call:

Includes calls to MX & CA

text:

Includes messaging to MX and CA

data:

(Slow down to 128kbps speed)

free

(opens in a new tab) in advance

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tomsguide.com/how-to/hidden-google-search-features The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos