Startups rush to pay workers as Silicon Valley Bank collapses

Employees at San Francisco startup Flow Health didn’t get their paychecks Friday morning.

HR was confused when the deposit didn’t show up. But Flow Health CEO Alex Meshkin said he quickly realized what had gone wrong.

The company uses another startup called Rippling to run its payroll process. I said, I assure you they are at Silicon Valley Bank. It was a mess, he said.

Silicon Valley Bank, a lender to some of the biggest names in the tech industry, went bankrupt on March 10th. Regulators moved quickly to avoid a meltdown. (Video: Reuters)

Flow Health employees are among the thousands who may be affected by Friday’s stunning Silicon Valley bank failure, the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history and a shock wave to the worlds of technology and finance. It’s only part of the story.

The government bought a bank known for lending to startups, but it also has private banking that offers mortgages and other services, but deposits are only guaranteed up to $250,000. Bank assets totaled over $200 billion. About $42 billion was withdrawn from banks on Thursday alone, according to the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation.

Startup founders feared they would be forced to lay off employees if funds held by banks were frozen or lost. Big companies such as connected TV provider Roku and video game maker Roblox have warned investors that they have hundreds of millions of dollars in cash in Silicon Valley banks that could be at risk. bottom. Venture investors also canceled scheduled meetings with startups because they were unsure of the ripple effects on the industry. Other startups publicly assured customers that they weren’t exposed.

According to its website, Silicon Valley Bank had relationships with more than half of U.S. venture backers.

Garry Tan, chief executive of Y Combinator, one of Silicon Valley’s most important startup incubators, said without a swift bailout from banks, the outcome would be disastrous for many startups and the broader tech scene. said it could become

This is an extinction-level event for start-ups and will set start-ups and innovations back for more than a decade, Tan said.

To all Sentry users: Rest assured that Sentry does not have SVB accounts.To date, none of our service providers have demonstrated any issues that would disrupt service to our customers. Today, we wish all of our customers and the broader technical community our best.

— Sentry (@getsentry) March 11, 2023

Silicon Valley Bank did not respond to a request for comment. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, which took over the bank on Friday, said the Silicon Valley bank had about $209 billion in total assets and about $175.4 billion in total deposits as of the end of December, but it doesn’t say how much the bank has in the bank. The current balance sheet is unknown.

Deposit holders can withdraw up to $250,000 on Monday, according to the FDIC. A hotline number was provided to call anyone with a higher deposit.

The Silicon Valley Bank collapse adds to a difficult time for tech companies, following months of plummeting stock prices and tens of thousands of layoffs. After years of rapid growth, things have slowed and become less stable, with a clear disconnect from the broader U.S. economy.

The sudden bankruptcy of one of the industry’s key institutions raised concerns that the industry’s economic conditions could be worse than expected, and after losing a key piece of the financial plumbing the industry relies on, the technology The leader has to deal with it in a hurry.

Brad Hargreaves, who co-founded the coding bootcamp General Assembly and is on several startup boards, says there are many companies that can’t pay salaries because their money is locked up in SVB. . I think there will be layoffs because of this.

Founded in 1983, Silicon Valley Bank has served the technology industry through the ups and downs of the past 40 years. During the post-financial crisis startup boom of 2008, the bank grew rapidly and capitalized on its reputation for serving the needs of fast-growing and ambitious start-ups. Companies that raised money from venture capitalists deposited the money in banks. Venture capitalists themselves banked with the company, lending money to invest in new startups. Tech employees and executives also turned to banks for personal wealth management and mortgage financing.

Hargreaves said they see themselves as community lenders to the entire ecosystem. The best analogy is pretty much a small town credit union, except to imagine a much bigger, smaller town as technology.

The bank required some customers to request exclusive access to loans, further centralizing the bank’s role within the technology ecosystem. One of the founders, who spoke on condition of anonymity to maintain ties with banks, previously had funds in multiple banks until a deal with Silicon Valley Bank forced the company to move all of its cash there. was distributed.

Concerns over the bank failure spilled over to other companies and the broader economy reverberated around Wall Street and Washington on Friday. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen said she was monitoring the situation, while Cecilia Rouse, chairman of the White House Committee of Economic Advisers, said bank stress tests initiated in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis were He said it meant the financial system was prepared to withstand this kind of crisis. shock.

Shares of other regional banks also fell, including First Republic Bank, which serves the Bay Area and serves start-ups and wealthy tech workers.

One Bay Area start-up founder who is concerned about repercussions from Silicon Valley Bank went to First Republic Bank on Friday to transfer funds to a much larger company, Chase, to find out what he fears. Defeated a bank run of bankruptcy deposits. The founder, who spoke on condition of anonymity to avoid jeopardizing his relationship with the bank, tried to visit a more discreet location in Auckland, but there were still queues of customers requesting wire transfers outside the door. said.

I just raised a lot of money and can’t believe it’s evaporating, he said in a text message sent from the bank’s boardroom, waiting for the wire transfer to process. founder and banker at Silicon Valley Bank thinks he lost all but $250,000, he writes. His transfer was finally made before the cutoff.

As Silicon Valley banks served start-ups and wealthy individuals, most of their deposits exceeded the federally guaranteed $250,000, increasing the likelihood that billions of dollars’ worth of funds would go unrecovered. increase. In the past, the government has paid her more than $250,000, but it’s unclear if that will be the case this time.

On Friday, Rep. Matt Gates (R-Florida) said he opposes taxpayer bailouts of banks.

Potential economic damage was revealed on Friday as public companies were forced to warn investors about the risks.

Roblox told investors that about $150 million of its $3 billion in cash was deposited with Silicon Valley banks. Roku said he has $487 million of his $1.9 billion in cash held by banks. Medical device maker iRhythm Technologies said in a filing that he has $54.5 million out of $213 million in cash and short-term investments.

Other companies said they faced serious consequences without disclosing details. Pharmaceutical company Axsome Therapeutics has large cash deposits at Silicon Valley Bank and another bank, but a second bank account. said it believes its existing loans are sufficient to continue its fundraising operations. Camp, the national toy store chain, on Friday encouraged customers to take his 40% discount on his online collection of stuffed animals, art supplies and toy cars during a special BANKRUN sale.

One San Francisco-based entrepreneur withdrew $250,000 after investors urged him to get rid of at least some of the money on Thursday, but an attempt to transfer the remaining money failed. $2 million in funds frozen.

About 90% of his company’s reserves have been frozen and is on the brink of bankruptcy within weeks. But he knew other start-ups with all their cash and credit lines frozen would go bankrupt much sooner.

That’s my biggest fear right now, said the startup founder, who spoke on condition of anonymity about his concerns about revealing the company’s finances. I really want

He added that everyone I know has money in SVB.

Many startup CEOs are at a loss about how to pay their employees and run their businesses.

Parker Conrad, chief executive of payroll firm Ripling, tweeted on Friday that the firm is switching processing banks to JPMorgan Chase and will receive the money to its employees by Monday at the latest. He apologized to his employees for not being paid on time.

You’re counting on us, we didn’t provide. Payroll is underway, but any length of delay has real consequences, especially for those who live paycheck to paycheck. I know that there is

The healthtech startup’s CEO Meshkin said ahead of Ripplings’ latest update that if funds don’t reach workers early next week, the company will have to find a way to manually pay its more than 1,000 U.S. employees. Said we need to figure out.Canada, what they don’t have the infrastructure for.

There are many angry employees, Meshkin said.

Shondra Washington, who works as a part-time chief financial officer for several companies, said one of her clients worked for Ripling and was waiting for her payroll. Other clients use Silicon Valley Bank for their funds and have no access to their accounts at all.

We don’t even know where the money is. It’s somewhere in the ether, she said. We really don’t know where it is or when it will come.

They’re trying to transfer the money to another bank, but they can’t access it. Some of her clients were unable to pay their vendors. She was panicking, she said.

Michael Coren, Aaron Gregg, Lisa Bonos, Naomi Nix, and Joseph Menn contributed to this report.

