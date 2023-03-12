The IT minister said his focus is on bringing technology to the masses and simplifying lives.





IT and Digital Services Minister Mano Thangaraj and other dignitaries unveiled the Crescent Innovation and Incubation Council at a roadshow held in Vandalar on Saturday. | | Photo credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

At the G20 Digital Innovation Alliance national roadshow hosted by the Crescent Innovation and Incubation Council, Information Technology (IT) and Digital Services (DS) Minister Mano Thangaraj brings technology to the masses to simplify their lives (CIIC), a unit of the BS Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology (BSACIST).

As Minister, I recognize the need for human resources in the IT industry and the need to create a globally competent workforce, which we are achieving through our training and development programs. he said.

Prime Minister MK Stalin has announced a goal for Tamil Nadu to achieve a $1 trillion economy by 2030. Thangaraj said the government is committed to producing 2.5 million skilled young people in the IT sector to achieve this goal. He also called on crowds to attend Umagine, an event aimed at promoting emerging technologies in the state later this month.

Jeet Vijay, CEO of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), elaborated on the prime minister’s vision for the G20 presidency, stating that since the launch of Digital India in 2015, the country now has 90,000 start-ups and He said there are 100 unicorns and financial inclusion through UPI. .

From a government perspective, there is a paradigm shift in the industry. J. Kumaragurubaran, IT and DS secretary, says the company is spending more on innovation and shifting from students to entrepreneurs. He called the roadshow a facilitation forum for innovators and celebrated available local talent.

Today’s youth are fortunate to be part of a digital age of endless opportunities. BSACIST president, BSA Arif Buhary Rahman, wants to see more student entrepreneurs. The minister presented an overview of CIIC start-ups and handed out prizes to the winners of the hackathon conducted as part of the roadshow.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/focusing-on-simplifying-lives-by-bringing-technology-to-the-masses-says-it-minister/article66607517.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos