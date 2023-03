Google Service Weaver lets you code as a monolith and deploy as microservices

Google has released Service Weaver, an open source framework for building and deploying distributed applications. A Go-based framework contains a set of programming libraries that allow you to write your application as a single modular binary. Another component is a set of deployers that can configure runtime topologies and run applications locally or in the cloud.

As Google Principal Engineer Srdjan Petrovic and Google Product Manager Garv Sawhney explained, “Service Weaver allows you to write your application as a modular monolith and deploy it as a set of microservices.” In this modular monolith, all code resides within a single binary. Binaries are organized as a set of modules called components and are written using only the native types of the programming language. This example consists of a main() function and a single component called Adder.

type Adder interface { Add(context.Context, int, int) (int, error) } type adder struct{ weaver.Implements[Adder]

} func (adder) Add(_ context.Context, x, y int) (int, error) { return x + y, nil } func main() { ctx := context.Background() root := weaver.Init( ctx) adder, err := weaver.Get[Adder](root) sum, err := adder.Add(ctx, 1, 2) }

Components interact with each other through standard method calls. Once deployed, Service Weaver divides the application into components, allowing the components to run independently of each other and on different machines. Service Weaver executes the calls as local method calls or converts them to machine-to-machine RPCs as needed.

High-level architecture of Service Weaver (Credit: Google)

Service Weaver was created to simplify the process of developing and operating microservices-based applications. Petrovic and Sawhney describe the challenges of building a microservices architecture:

We found that the overhead of maintaining multiple different microservice binaries (with their own configuration files, network endpoints, and serializable data formats) significantly slowed down development.

The reaction to this release was mixed with many concerns that the approach was too similar to past frameworks that claimed to remove the difference between RPC and local method calls. Martin Kleppman wrote on Twitter:

Google’s Service Weaver claims to hide the difference between RPC and local method calls. As he claimed in 1991 CORBA. Is it different this time? The documentation says very little about handling failures such as RPC timeouts.

Scott McKay agreed by tweeting that “distributed system problems (failure handling, various delays, etc.) don’t magically go away.” However, Russ Freeman wrote that this approach doesn’t seem to be a problem.

In response to Daniel Bryant’s Twitter comment that this approach is similar to Java’s OSGi, Miles Groocock-Wilson wrote:

I think the decisive difference is the inclusion of design assumptions.service [W]It can be programmed as if it were remote, but it can surprise you that it’s super fast locally.Compare with previous similar ones that did the opposite

Service Weaver is open source and available under the Apache 2.0 license. The current 0.1 release includes deployers for running applications locally and on Google Cloud. Petrovic and Sawhney indicate that users should expect breaking changes until he reaches the 1.0 release.

