US shuts down Silicon Valley Bank in biggest collapse since 2008





The four largest US banks lost a whopping $52 billion in market value on Thursday.

U.S. regulators unplugged Silicon Valley banks on Friday in a spectacular move that blew global bank stocks amid fears of possible contagion from America’s biggest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis. .

US authorities swooped in on SVB, a leading lender to US start-ups since the 1980s, and seized its assets. This is because the boom in deposits has made it impossible for medium-sized banks to survive on their own.

Lesser known to the public, SVB specializes in lending to startups and has become the 16th largest bank in the United States by assets. As of the end of 2022, he had $209 billion in assets and about $175.4 billion in deposits.

Its collapse is not only the largest bank failure since Washington Mutual in 2008, it is also the second largest ever for a US retail bank.

In response to the sudden collapse, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called an emergency meeting of top US banking regulators.

“Secretary Yellen has expressed her full confidence that banking regulators will respond and take appropriate action, and the banking system remains resilient, and regulators are committed to this,” the Treasury Department said in a statement. “We have effective tools to deal with species events,” he said.

The woes of SVB, which is based in the shadow of the world’s largest tech company, have stoked fears that more banks could face bankruptcy as they weigh on lenders weakened by the effects of high inflation and rising interest rates. It’s causing

One rainy day in front of the SVB headquarters in Santa Clara, California, a small group of nervous customers were wondering how they could withdraw their money as news of a government foreclosure spread. rice field.

One customer, wearing a T-shirt and sweatpants, spoke on condition of anonymity.

“This is not a good situation. A lot of the top tier[venture capital firms]have a lot of exposure here,” he said, adding that he was worried about his employees.

Big 4 US banks lose a whopping $52bn in market cap after signs of trouble at SVB, Europe’s big banks similarly lose, Deutsche Bank drops 10% Did.

But on Wall Street on Friday, shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citibank heavyweights plunged, and Yellen told a congressional panel that she was “monitoring” some banks.

This was followed by news that the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) had closed the SVB and appointed it to take over the Washington-based Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

The crisis relief protects customers with deposits of up to $250,000 and buys them time to find potential buyers for what remains of distressed Silicon Valley lenders.

CNBC reported Friday that SVB is in talks with potential buyers after its failed attempt to weather the crisis alone.

“Today’s debate is whether SVB’s problem is SVB’s problem or is it the beginning of a bigger problem for the banking sector,” said Patrick O’Hare of Briefing.com.

“The stock market seems to allow it to be a company-specific problem, or at least not a debilitating systemic problem.”

Trading on the SVB itself was halted on Friday prior to the closure. After it was revealed that the bank had lost $1.8 billion in securities sales to raise funds, more than 60% of its value was wiped out.

Investors warn that central banks are aggressively trying to curb decades of high inflation, and that other banks looking to raise cash as interest rates continue to rise could face similar losses. I’m afraid of something

“We’ll have to see how this story unfolds, but something always breaks hard during or after the Fed’s rate hike cycle,” Deutsche Bank analysts said in a report.

“Is this another small wobble on this front, or the start of something bigger? I will.”

