The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank worries tech startups

new york:

The shocking failure of Silicon Valley Bank has frozen tens of billions of dollars that startups and their private equity backers had stored there, raising fears of repercussions for the broader tech sector.

The company, described on its website as “the financial partner of the innovation economy,” was acquired by the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) on Friday to prevent further losses.

“SVB knew the entrepreneurial community,” Joseph DeSimone, a professor at Stanford University and founder of several startups, told AFP.

“They helped us recruit people, helped secure mortgages for transplants, gave financial advice to new executives…so their disappearance is a real loss.” is.

The company has previously boasted that “nearly half” of the technology and life sciences companies that have banked U.S. money are concerned about possible repercussions from its failure.

However, according to the SVB’s latest annual report, 96% of its total deposits of $173 billion were uninsured.

The FDIC said on Friday that all accounts will have immediate access to the guaranteed portion of deposits, but the rest will depend on how much is recovered from the sale of bank assets.

Garry Tan, head of the famous Incubator Y, tweeted: combinator.

He warned that the “America’s Year of Innovation” was at stake, as an entire “Generation of American Startups” could be destroyed in a month or two.

“I can’t see well”

Activist investor Bill Ackman issued a similar warning on Twitter, saying the SVB’s collapse “could destroy an important long-term engine of the economy.”

“If private capital cannot provide a solution, we will have to look at highly diluted government (government) preferred relief.”

According to multiple US media reports, SVB discussed possible acquisitions with several banks on Thursday and Friday but failed to find a solution immediately.

Champ Bennett, co-founder of video platform Capsule, revealed on Friday that $5 million raised in mid-February in the company’s first seed funding round is stored in SVB and is currently inaccessible. .

“No one knows what will happen next, but it doesn’t look good,” he tweeted.

Bennett added that the intervention should not be seen as rescuing “The 1” or “Big Tech,” adding that the “thousands of the most hard-working and talented” of the affected companies who are currently “struggling” refers to an individual.

According to news website Semafor, the hedge fund is offering upfront payments to SVB’s corporate clients, but at discounts of 20-40%.

Additionally, virtual gig platform Wave boss Adam Arrigo warned fellow tech entrepreneurs:

Like other banks, Bennett said he worries about the fate of other tech-backed banks, including California’s First Republic, whose stock has fallen 30% in two days. increase.

Some believe that the back-to-back bank failures of SVB and Silvergate Bank are an example of the instability of the financial system.

“What happened to the person who said banks (SVB, Silvergate) were safe and better than Crypto DEFI?” US investor Arjun Sethi tweeted.

DeFi, or decentralized finance, theoretically allows users to access their funds at any time without intermediaries, but without deposit protection or regulation.

