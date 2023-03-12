The jacket completes the comeback of the Notre Dame Baseball Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.





Box Score (.pdf) | Photo Gallery

With The Flat 2-2’s fastball left high above the plate, Jack Rubenstein hit a season 3 homer to open the floodgates and complete a comeback for Georgia Tech baseball on Friday night. Allowed us to win 7-4 against Notre Dame. Mac Neath Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (12-2, ACC 1-0) scored four runs in the inning after being stymied at bat for much of the game. As the inning began to snowball with the Fighting Irish (5-5, 0-1 ACC), Drew Compton scored on a balk, Nicholas Romano singled in by Nico Senese, and Christian Campbell scored on a wild pitch.

Tech then handed over to RHP Terry Busse, one of the country’s top closers. Busse recorded his sixth save of the nation-leading season, recording his outs six hitless and closing the door on four fan shots.

To get to Busse, the Jackets turned to bullpen stalwarts RHP Ben King and LHP Joseph Mannery (1-0). King went 1.2 innings, surrendering just three hits to two strikeouts before handing the ball to Mannery. Mannery got out of a bases-loaded jam with a strikeout and worked 0.2 total innings to earn the first decision of the season.

RHP Dawson Brown got the start for Tech. After pitching four innings of scoreless baseball, he had four innings out in the fifth.

At the plate, Jackets had 10 hits that night. Rubenstein led all hitters with two RBI doubles and a home run. Jake DeLeo walks him 2-for-3 cool and Compton hits his two doubles (both scored). Also on the night were Angelo Dispinha and Jackson Finley.

Notre Dame was led by Carter Putz, who went 2-for-4 in RBI. RHP Matt Bedford (1-1) lost by allowing 3 hits and 4 runs in just 1.0 innings.

Georgia Tech and Notre Dame will wrap up the opening ACC series with a doubleheader on Saturday. The first pitch will be at 2pm and the next game will start approximately 45 minutes after the end of the game.

Multimedia:

Post-match press conference (Coach Hall, Jack Rubenstein, Terry Busse)

around social media

TEAM WINpic.twitter.com/JXAsaoQRgM

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 11, 2023

We highlighted him last week, but there’s also something to watch from @GTBaseball closer Terry Busse (@terrybusse).

Two scoreless and four Ks (see video) closed out a troublesome Notre Dame team, earning their sixth save. His season line: 10 IP, 3 H, 20 K, 1 BB, 0.00 ERA, 6 SV pic.twitter.com/PDcPGitL6w

— Friday Starters (@fridaystarters) March 11, 2023

We highlighted him last week, but there’s also something to watch from @GTBaseball closer Terry Busse (@terrybusse).

Two scoreless and four Ks (see video) closed out a troublesome Notre Dame team, earning their sixth save. His season line: 10 IP, 3 H, 20 K, 1 BB, 0.00 ERA, 6 SV pic.twitter.com/PDcPGitL6w

— Friday Starters (@fridaystarters) March 11, 2023

This is the moment I’ve been waiting for all weekend: Georgia Tech’s Jackson Finley hit Notre Dame’s Jack Finley’s RBI double pic.twitter.com/x8FuVipv6R

— Stephen Schoch (@bigdonkey47) March 11, 2023

Look good and feel good.

1-0 in the new @adidas uniform pic.twitter.com/CPMFZnaDkU

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 11, 2023

Horrible time in Atlanta @terrybusse | #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/ef9KfYEkex

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 11, 2023

tech lead!!

@nico_senese16 leads Tech with infield hits! pic.twitter.com/MG8wEyNHP

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 11, 2023

telly time. #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/RpO53nwi1L

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 11, 2023

Jack with the Jack!! Draw game!! @jruby14 | @jruby14 #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/ypUGWboIEg

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 11, 2023

Welcome back Compton! Dive play gets Tech out of jam and back to bat @Drew2Compton | #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/lVMLtRvjXF

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 11, 2023

Jackson Finley’s RBI double pull keeps Tech within 1 pic.twitter.com/0Rwhkrg4Ap

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 11, 2023

King strikes out to make another clean inning

Jacket is close combat, 4-2 pic.twitter.com/usf6oND2bg

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 11, 2023

The jacket adds another! @jruby14 moves to left center in doubles and wins @AngeloDispigna! pic.twitter.com/LI9DoQ5iyX

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 10, 2023

Two strikeouts for a strong start by @DBrown3527 pic.twitter.com/raWm972Vgo

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 10, 2023

Alexander Tharp Foundation

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech track and field, providing scholarship, operational and facility support to more than 400 Georgia Tech student-athletes. By participating in the development of Georgia Tech’s daily champions and supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships directly to Georgia Tech student-athletes, the Yellow Jackets have won championships at the highest level in college athletics. Please help us compete. For more information on supporting Yellow Jackets, please visit atfund.org.

For the latest news from the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook and Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit www.ramblinwreck.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ramblinwreck.com/jackets-complete-comeback-over-notre-dame/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos