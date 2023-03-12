Google Pixel 7a: everything we know, from specs to design





Google recently confirmed that its upcoming annual developer conference (I/O 2023) will start on May 10th. Google may showcase Android 14 and a few other features at this event. The company is also set to unveil its next affordable smartphone, the Pixel 7a, powered by the Tensor G2 processor.

The Pixel 7a is the successor to the Pixel 6a and is expected to look nearly identical while packing major hardware upgrades in almost every aspect. As we learned earlier, like the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, the Pixel 7a is based on Google’s latest Tensor G2 processor, likely paired with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Leaked renders suggest that the Pixel 7a’s display may resemble the Pixel 6a’s. However, the next model is said to offer a 6.1-inch OLED panel with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, along with an improved fingerprint sensor. In terms of build quality, we could still see a metal frame with a plastic back panel, just like the Pixel 6a, perhaps with new color options.

Unlike Apple, which limits features like always-on display to pro models, the Pixel 7a has almost every software feature found in high-end Pixel phones. Another major upgrade for the Pixel 7a is the camera array. Google may eventually introduce a high-res main camera within the budget, and the Pixel 7a could feature a 64MP main wide-angle lens (IMX787).

There is currently no information about the specifications of the Pixel 7a’s ultra-wide and selfie cameras. Another important addition to the Pixel 7a is the usual fast charging, and possibly wireless and reverse wireless charging capabilities. Like its predecessor, the Pixel 7a is also expected to offer water and dust resistance above his IP67.

Given the launch time, the Pixel 7a could ship with Android 13 soon. However, this will definitely be one of the first phones to receive an Android 14 update at a later date, and the device will need to get Android 14 developer beta access like other Pixel phones. The 7a could cost around Rs 40,000 in India at launch, and the Pixel 6a could be even more affordable.

