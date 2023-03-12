What happens when you search The Last of Us on Google?





Google has unveiled an Easter egg for HBO’s The Last of Us. A key term associated with the TV series shows fungal tendrils at the bottom of the page.

When you search The Last of Us, Cordyceps Fungus, Cordyceps, and other related keywords on Google, the search engine displays a small mushroom button that pops up at the bottom of the screen for both PC or mobile viewing.

Click the little red and black mushroom button or hold down the Enter button and the mushroom will start growing at the edge of the screen. Repeating this process will cause the mushroom to spread more fungus until the entire screen is occupied by creeping tendrils.

Next to the mushroom are two small buttons, one to share the Easter egg link and the other to quit and remove the tendrils from the screen.

HBO’s hit series

This whimsical feature pays homage to the hit series The Last of Us, based on the video game of the same title, and follows two characters, Joel and Ellie, to a pandemic caused by a fungal infection that turns its hosts into zombies. 20 years on. Like a creature that destroys society.

The Last of Us is set to air its Season 1 finale this Sunday, March 12, after the series premieres on January 15, 2023.

previous easter egg

Google is known for its fun Easter egg features related to video games, celebrities, and important holidays. In May 2010, to celebrate his 30th anniversary of Pac-Man google, the homepage logo became a playable Pac-Man game.

This was the first appearance of a playable logo or Eastern egg by a search engine. At that point, the Google team decided to keep the interactive logo for his two days. Playable Pac-Man is long gone, but you can still access it from the Google Doodles archive.

