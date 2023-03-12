Google Wing drone picks up packages without human assistance – Australian Airlines





Wing plans to deploy elements of its distributed Wing Delivery Network system by mid-2024. (Source: Wing)

Google Wing’s delivery drone completely redefines how devices receive packages by eliminating the need for store employees to wait for planes to arrive.

The company says this change and other improvements to the charging process could move its drones to deliver millions of packages per year.

Wing launched commercially in Australia in 2019 and now enables the delivery of packages weighing less than 1.5 kilograms from a range of outlets selling household goods and fresh produce such as coffee and sandwiches.

Currently operating out of ACT in Logan and moving to Ipswich.

In its latest update, Wing is considering changing its model so that drones can deliver, move and charge throughout the day in the most efficient pattern, without having to return to a central point to power up the batteries. said there is.

According to Wing CEO Adam Woodworth, the network has three main hardware elements. The drone itself, the pads that allow it to land and recharge between jobs, and the Autoloader machine that speeds up the pick-up process.

According to Woodworth, our autoloader will allow delivery drones to perform a very popular curbside pick-up service on behalf of consumers, with no additional work for store employees (perhaps less work).

The autoloader includes a spot where store employees can hang up items without waiting for the drone to arrive. Once the system confirms that the package has been dropped, it dispatches a drone to pick it up and deliver it to the customer. No power or data connection required.

Woodworth added that the ultimate goal is to deliver millions of packages at scale as part of an efficient and safe automated logistics system.

Multiple charging points add flexibility and enable last-mile deliveries in a simple process where businesses only need to order a drone, power it on, and plug it in.

Until now, the industry has stuck to designing, testing, and iterating on the aircraft itself rather than finding the best way to leverage entire fleets for efficient deliveries, said Woodworth. .

Tsubasa’s approach to delivery is different. Large-scale drone deliveries look like more efficient data networks than traditional transportation systems.

As in many other areas of technology, from data centers to smartphones, physical hardware is as useful as software and logistical networks that are meaningful to organizations and their customers.

By mid-2024, our system will handle tens of millions of shipments for millions of consumers, enabling us to process smaller shipments at a lower unit cost than ground transportation for fast delivery of small packages. I expect it to be.

Wing was born in 2012 as one of the first projects of the tech giant’s ultra-secret lab, Google X, with augmented reality glasses and self-driving cars.

After starting its first trials in 2018, it began more commercial flights in both Canberra and Logan the following year.

After a customer submits an order through the app, the drone flies to pick up the package at the designated distribution center, climbs to a cruising altitude of 45 meters and flies to the destination.

Once there, it hovers and lowers the package to the ground, automatically unclipping the parcel without the customer’s help.

Technically a subsidiary of Google’s parent company Alphabet, the business now makes more deliveries in Australia than any other country and previously called Logan the drone delivery capital of the world. bottom.

Initially, it operated from stores inside Google’s fulfillment centers, but later began picking up packages from shopping mall rooftops and supermarket parking lots.

The Australian Aviation print magazine has an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at last year’s operations. This can be read here by premium content subscribers. Next, take another look at the evolution from retail to delivery with ourdrone In Focus digital edition.

