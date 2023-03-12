Billions of Android phone owners can unlock two free Google ‘vacation upgrades’ today.this is a dream come true





ANDROID users have been informed of two useful tools that can enhance their exotic vacations.

Everyone looks forward to going on vacation, but no one looks forward to getting lost in a foreign country or ordering the wrong thing at a restaurant. Because they don’t understand the local language.

2

Android users were informed of two useful tools that can enhance their exotic vacations.Credit: Getty

2

A useful tool that you can try abroad is Google’s Interpreter ModeCredit: Google

Thankfully, Google has some tools to help Android users avoid these blunders while on vacation.

camera translation

One of the best tools Android users have access to is the camera-written translation feature from Google.

Just use the camera app and you will be able to translate words into your preferred language.

To use it, go to the camera app and at the bottom[翻訳]Tap.

Then point the camera at the words you don’t understand and translate them.

Finally, tap the captcha to see an instant translation of the captured sentence or phrase.

The second tool you can try abroad is called Interpreter Mode.

Interpreter mode

Although it’s advertised as a tool for business owners, Android users can also use it for real-time, seamless translations.

It helps people talk to others in hotels, airports, restaurants, customer service desks, and more.

To access this tool, simply ask your device’s Google Assistant to be your interpreter in one of the 44 available languages.

The tool also has features that help protect user privacy.

It doesn’t use a camera and doesn’t store your conversations or audio anywhere.

Plus, you don’t need to be signed in to use the completely free features.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-sun.com/tech/7577648/billions-android-phone-owners-unlock-free-google-vacation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos